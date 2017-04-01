The Kansas City Star’s All-Metro boys basketball team for 2016-17

FIRST TEAM
Mitchell Ballock, Eudora, senior
Ballock averaged 25.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in guiding Eudora to a Class 4A-Division I substate championship game. The Creighton signee is Eudora’s all-time leader in points, blocks and three-point makes.
Elijah Childs, Lee’s Summit West, senior
Childs, the Suburban Gold Conference player of the year, averaged a double-double with 14.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game for the Titans, who finished second in Missouri Class 5. He will attend Bradley.
Jacob Gilyard, Barstow, senior
After scoring 50 points in a game in the second week of the season, Gilyard never cooled off. The Star’s player of the year averaged 33.2 points, 7.0 assists and 5.6 steals per game. He will play for Richmond.
Darien Jackson, Blue Valley Northwest, senior
Jackson and his Class 6A championship team beat opponents by an average of 18 points per game this season. The Tulsa commit accounted for 18 points, 5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the field. In the tournament, he scored 62 points over three games.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Bishop Miege, sophomore
The 6-foot-8 Robinson-Earl distinguished himself again in guiding the team to its second straight Class 4A-Division I title. He averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.
SECOND TEAM
Ochai Agbaji, Oak Park, junior
Angelo Allegri, St. Thomas Aquinas, senior
Tyler Geiman, Blue Valley, senior
Jordan Lathon, Grandview, junior
Zach Thornhill, St. James Academy, senior
