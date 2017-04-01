High School Sports

April 1, 2017 6:10 PM

The Kansas City Star’s All-Metro boys basketball team for 2016-17

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

and Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

FIRST TEAM

Mitchell Ballock, Eudora, senior

Ballock averaged 25.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in guiding Eudora to a Class 4A-Division I substate championship game. The Creighton signee is Eudora’s all-time leader in points, blocks and three-point makes.

Elijah Childs, Lee’s Summit West, senior

Childs, the Suburban Gold Conference player of the year, averaged a double-double with 14.2 points and 10.7 rebounds per game for the Titans, who finished second in Missouri Class 5. He will attend Bradley.

Jacob Gilyard, Barstow, senior

After scoring 50 points in a game in the second week of the season, Gilyard never cooled off. The Star’s player of the year averaged 33.2 points, 7.0 assists and 5.6 steals per game. He will play for Richmond.

Darien Jackson, Blue Valley Northwest, senior

Jackson and his Class 6A championship team beat opponents by an average of 18 points per game this season. The Tulsa commit accounted for 18 points, 5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the field. In the tournament, he scored 62 points over three games.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Bishop Miege, sophomore

The 6-foot-8 Robinson-Earl distinguished himself again in guiding the team to its second straight Class 4A-Division I title. He averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.

SECOND TEAM

Ochai Agbaji, Oak Park, junior

Angelo Allegri, St. Thomas Aquinas, senior

Tyler Geiman, Blue Valley, senior

Jordan Lathon, Grandview, junior

Zach Thornhill, St. James Academy, senior

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Billy Preston feels more prepared for KU after McDonald's All-American Game

View more video

Sports Videos