Northland basketball players selected to Suburban Blue, Gold all-conference teams

Northland boys and girls basketball players were well-represented on the Suburban Conference Blue and Gold all-conference basketball teams.
Dylan Ritz of Kearney was selected to the first team in the Suburban Blue boys all-conference team. Ritz, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, led the Bulldogs with a 12.8 points-per-game average. Kearney finished 22-8 and took third place in the Missouri Class 4 state tournament.
Joining Ritz on the first team were Kourtni Keith and Joe Lind of Belton; Jordan Lathon of Grandview, Sevon Witt of Raytown South, and Mason Taylor of Grandview. Lathon was selected player of the year.
Kearney’s Connor Ritz was named to the second team.
Callie Schwarzenbach and Emerson Yakle of Kearney were selected to the Suburban Blue girls first team, as was Jaycie Stubbs of Platte County. They were joined by Sydney Bandy and Courtnie Lewis of Belton; and NaTaya Partee of Grandview.
Victoria Williams of Winnetonka, Kallie Runions of Kearney and Ava White of Platte County made the second team. Among the honorable mention selections were Grace Burkemper and Maddie Smith of Kearney; Hannah Valentine and Lauren Walker of Platte County; and Alyshia Davis and Joelle Egeland of Winnetonka.
SUBURBAN GOLD: Dru Smith, Ronnie Bell and Chester Graves of Park Hill were all made first team on the Suburban Gold Conference boys team. The Trojans’ Roman Wilson and Willy Majok were both honorable mention.
Park Hill seniors Alex Berger and Morgen Smith were first-team selections on the all-conference girls squad.
