Sunflower League All-Conference teams announced

Olathe South senior Nic Slavin was selected player of the year recently when the Sunflower League announced its boys All-League basketball team.
Slavin, a 6-foot-3 point guard, guided Olathe South to a 10-11 record. The Falcons lost to Gardner Edgerton in the Class 6A Blue Valley West substate.
Clarence King of Lawrence was selected sophomore of the year, and Reece Williams of Leavenworth was the choice for freshman of the year. Coach of the year honors went to Sam Stroh of Lawrence Free State.
Slavin was also selected to the first team along with Luke Waters of Olathe Northwest, Garrett Luinstra of Free State, Jackson Mallory of Lawrence and Kenny Byers of Olathe North.
Selected to the second team were Trevor Thompson of Shawnee Mission East, Zach Witters of Shawnee Mission West, A.J. Webster of Shawnee Mission South, Avante Williams of Shawnee Mission North and Kobe Buffalomeat of Lawrence.
Third-team selections were Clarence King of Lawrence, Jay Dineen of Free State, Luke Stuewe of Olathe East, Danny Bradley of Shawnee Mission North and Cameron Clark of Free State.
Selected honorable mention were Matt Vanderslice, Jackson Nicodemus and Dominic Messina of Olathe Northwest; Mike Hood of Shawnee Mission West; C.C. Ghilardi and Colton Skeens of Shawnee Mission Northwest; Jack Schoemann and Kelyn Bolton of Shawnee Mission East; Zach Thiel and Reece Williams of Leavenworth; Isaac Soares and David Parks of Shawnee Mission South; Tymer Jackson of Olathe North; Brett Chapple of Lawrence; Jarrett Hensley of Shawnee Mission North, Kaleb Mackey of Olathe East; Shannon Cordes of Free State; and Tre Adger of Olathe South.
GIRLS TEAM: E’Lease Stafford of Lawrence and Sydney Wilson of Olathe East were named Sunflower League girls co-players of the year. Stafford, a 5-11 junior, and Wilson, a 6-0 junior, were selected to the first team along with Leyanna McGinnis of Olathe North, Terrion Moore of Leavenworth and Madison Piper of Free State.
Selected second-team all-conference were Sarah Beth Gueldner of Olathe Northwest, Eylia Love of Shawnee Mission North, Jordann Nachbar of Shawnee Mission Northwest, DejaNae Roebuck of Olathe South and Regan Schumacher of Olathe East.
Selected to the third team were Chisom Ajekwu of Lawrence, Brooklyn Anderson of Olathe North, Makayla Gooch of Olathe South, Kyle Haverty of Shawnee Mission East, Zoie Hayward of Leavenworth, Aarika Lister of Leavenworth, Kenzie Loe of Shawnee Mission West; Emmalee Rose of Shawnee Mission Northwest; Jaelyn Two Hearts of Free State, and Lexy Watts of Olathe North.
Honorable mention choices were Camryn Thomas of Free State; Olivia Lemus, Skylar Drum and Hannah Stewart of Lawrence; Alyche’ Brown of Leavenworth; Caroline Hoppock, Cameron Kincaid, and Jordan Rehagen of Olathe East; Jaida Kenana of Olathe North; Maddie Heise and Sami Marks of Olathe Northwest; Kaiti Butaud of Olathe South; Jordan Yowell of Shawnee Mission East; Hannah Black and Gena Ojeda of Shawnee Mission Northwest; Robyn MacDonald, Madi McAvoy, and Karoline Shelton of Shawnee Mission South; Hannah Redick of Shawnee Mission North; and Emma Beason and Jheda Kennedy of Shawnee Mission West.
Jeff Dickson of Lawrence was selected the girls coach of the year.
