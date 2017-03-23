DiRenna Award finalists announced for top high school basketball players in Kansas City

The honor for the top high school basketball players in Kansas City has been narrowed to a list of five boys and five girls.
The DiRenna Award unveiled its finalists Friday, with the winners slated for an April 6 announcement at the Ritz Charles in Overland Park.
The five males: Eudora senior Mitchell Ballock, Lee’s Summit West senior Elijah Childs, Blue Valley senior Tyler Geiman, Barstow senior Jacob Gilyard and Blue Valley Northwest senior Darien Jackson.
The five females: Bishop Miege senior Hunter Bentley, St. Pius X senior Abby Hipp, Belton senior Courtnie Lewis, Leavenworth senior Terrion Moore and Olathe East junior Sydney Wilson.
Barstow forward Jeriah Horne and Lee’s Summit point guard Blake Spellman shared the boys honor last year. Liberty forward Morgan Fleming won the girls award.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
