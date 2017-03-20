High School Sports

Blue Valley’s Geiman selected MVP of Eastern Kansas League

Tyler Geiman of Blue Valley was recently selected most valuable player on the Eastern Kansas League All-Conference boys basketball team.

Geiman, a 6-foot senior point guard, averaged 25 points and nine assists a game for the Tigers, who finished 16-6 after losing to Blue Valley North in a Kansas Class 6A substate final. He also became the Tigers’ all-time assist leader this season.

The EKL’s first teams includes three players from two state-champion squads: senior Francesco Badocchi and sophomore Jeremiah Robinson-Earl from Class 4A Division-I champion Bishop Miege, and senior Darien Jackson from Class 6A champion Blue Valley Northwest.

Also selected to the first team were Angelo Allegri, senior, St. Thomas Aquinas; Colby Bullock, senior, Blue Valley North; Ben Hagenkord, senior, St. Thomas Aquinas; and Zach Thornhill, senior, St. James Academy.

Selected to the second team were Jack Boedeker, senior, St. Thomas Aquinas; Mikey Chalupa, senior, Blue Valley West; Miles Emery, junior, Blue Valley North; Keenan Fitzmorris, junior, St. James Academy; Gus Gomez, senior, Blue Valley; Will McKee, senior, St. James Academy; Semaj Ray, senior, Bishop Miege; and Harrison Van Dyne, senior, Blue Valley.

Honorable Mention selections were Parker Braun, junior, Blue Valley Northwest; Kyle Dekraai, senior, St. James Academy; Daniel Foulon, senior, Blue Valley Southwest; BVSW Cade Green, senior, Blue Valley; Keilon Hunter, senior, Blue Valley North; Cooper Kaifes, junior, Mill Valley; Spencer Kaifes, senior, St. James Academy; Leilland Lewis, senior, St. Thomas Aquinas; Ezekial Lopes, junior, Bishop Miege; Trey Lucas, senior, Blue Valley West; Jamichael Morgan, senior, Blue Valley Northwest; Nick Orr, junior, Blue Valley North; A.J. Pleasant, senior, Blue Valley Northwest; Joe Pleasant, junior, Blue Valley Northwest; Anthony Reed, senior, Gardner Edgerton; Bryson Rohr, senior, Gardner Edgerton; Devan Toomey, senior, Gardner Edgerton; Seiler Tschirhart, sophomore, Blue Valley; Sam Ward, junior, Blue Valley Northwest; Landry Weber, senior, Bishop Miege.

