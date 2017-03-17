Lee’s Summit West beats defending champion Chaminade, will play for first state title

1:46 Experience the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Kansas City Pause

1:50 Adoption by the numbers

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

14:43 Preview of KU and UC Davis first-round NCAA game

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

2:54 Crown Chasers episode four: 2017 season could be Ned Yost's defining challenge

1:00 Sights and sounds from Jayhawks' NCAA practice

2:21 Key to tribe's healthy hearts is hard work

2:57 KU coach Bill Self on off-the-court news: 'Certainly there's been some challenges'