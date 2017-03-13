Kearney boys, St. Pius X girls make their way to state

Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence played host to four games Saturday that determined which boys and girls teams would go on to Missouri state high school basketball tournaments.
The Northland had a team in each state quarterfinal game, and at the end of the long day of hoops, the area teams broke even.
Kearney’s boys will play in the Class 4 state tournament after beating Raytown South 59-53. Kearney (21-7) is making its first trip to state since the Bulldogs won it all in 2010.
The St. Pius X girls are also going to state after beating Center 56-40. St. Pius (25-3) is in the girls final four for only the second time in the school’s history. The Warriors placed fourth in the 2000 tournament.
Neither of the Class 5 teams were able to make it through. Liberty was overpowered by Lee’s Summit West 66-50 in a boys quarterfinal, while Park Hill fell to Lee’s Summit 57-53 in the girls quarterfinals. Park Hill had beaten the Tigers, who entered the postseason with a losing record, twice during the regular season.
