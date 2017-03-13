Four area teams bring home hoops titles

From Salina to Wichita to Topeka, boys and girls basketball teams from Johnson County were busy last weekend bringing home state tournament trophies.
At Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Blue Valley Northwest put the finishing touches on a wire-to-wire run as the No. 1 boys team in Class 6A with a 64-61 victory over Lawrence in Saturday’s championship game. The Huskies has a 21-point lead in the third quarter, but the Lions roared back into the game with an 11-2 run during the final period.
Blue Valley North’s boys finished fourth in Class 6A, and Olathe South’s girls took third.
At the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka, the St. Thomas Aquinas girls beat Maize 47-35 for the Class 5A girls state title. The Saints, who held Maize to 15-percent shooting with the solid defense, won back-to-back girls state title for the first time in the school’s history.
And at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina, Bishop Miege doubled its fun by winning both the boys and girls championships in Class 4A Division-I. Miege’s boys beat McPherson 67-53 for the boys title, beating the Bullpups for the second time this season and for the second consecutive time in the title game. The girls championship was also a Miege-McPherson matchup, which Miege won 66-59 for its fourth straight girls title.
