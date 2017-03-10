Bishop Miege boys team and girls team both headed for state championship games

1:18 Family of KC murder victim seek help from community in identifying killer Pause

2:41 Iowa State fans jam Kelly’s to kick off the Big 12 tourney

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths

1:14 Iowa State seniors ready to win third Big 12 Tournament

1:40 KU coach Bill Self says fatigue hurt Jayhawks on defense

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

2:40 Royals' Salvador Perez and Alcides Escobar join Venezuela National Team for WBC

1:29 Sam Brownback responds to reports about Trump job

1:55 Iowa State coach Steve Prohm says Cyclones are in an offensive groove