Piper girls beat Abilene, advance to semifinals at state tournament

Piper, the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A-Division I girls basketball tournament, defeated Abilene 45-34 on Thursday in Salina in the quarterfinals.
Alison Vigil led the way for Piper with 18 points, including four three-pointers, three assists and three rebounds at Tony’s Pizza Event Center. Ryan Cobbins added 13 points and five rebounds and was 6 for 6 from the free-throw line. Maya Morrow grabbed 10 rebounds and scored three points.
Piper (22-1), in the semifinals for just the second time in school history, will face McPherson (20-3) on Friday at 3 p.m. Piper has never made it to the championship game.
McPherson 60, Paola 54
Paola, which entered the tournament ranked sixth in the class by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association, lost to McPherson 60-54.
Seniors Matti Morgan and Chandler Karr shared the lead for Paola with 11 points each. Senior Rheanna Leckner and junior Skyler Williams added 10 points apiece.
