Olathe Northwest girls fall to Manhattan in Kansas Class 6A state tourney

With the game clock winding down, sophomore Sara Beth Gueldner stepped in front of the arc, unleashed a shot and gave Olathe Northwest a reason to cheer.
Olathe Northwest still trailed Manhattan 59-51 with 38 seconds remaining in the Class 6A girls’ basketball quarterfinals. Olathe Northwest tacked on another point before losing to Manhattan 63-52 on Thursday afternoon at Charles Koch Arena
But Gueldner’s easy basket proved one thing for Olathe Northwest: The Ravens, who came into the tournament in Wichita as the No. 7 seed, are on the verge of a breakthrough.
Olathe Northwest (15-8) hadn’t been to the tournament since 2013, so coach Joel Branstrom’s squad had no idea what to expect. The seniors on the squad were just eighth-graders when the Ravens last won a substate championship.
That served to encourage the upperclassmen in the last few weeks. They came back from a loss at Olathe South to beat Shawnee Mission Northwest and Olathe North to close out the regular season. Then Olathe Northwest won its two substate games, including a championship against SM Northwest.
“It had been a while and we talked about that a lot,” Branstrom said. “Brick walls are there for a reason, to show you how badly you want something. There’s always a silver lining and hopefully it’s motivation for the young kids in the offseason to recognize what they’re working for.”
Although the graduating class won’t leave with a state, it did make way for the younger Olathe Northwest players to forge their own path. Gueldner led the team with four three-pointers and 26 total points, and Mary Reiber, a tenacious freshman, nabbed four defensive rebounds.
“(Gueldner) had a great game,” Branstrom said. “She kept giving us hope, too… And you cannot ignore (Reiber). She knows the game and sees the floor so well. I’m excited I’ve got three more years to coach her.”
Senior Madison Heise and junior Christen Curry added six points each for Olathe Northwest. As a team, the Ravens grabbed 31 rebounds but shot just 39.6 percent from the field.
Manhattan (22-1) will play in the semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m.
