Bishop Miege reaches Class 4A Division I boys semifinals by beating Louisburg

No. 3 seed Bishop Miege is headed to the Class 4A Division I boys semifinals.
Miege (20-3) defeated Louisburg 81-47 Wednesday night at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina, Kan. It will face No. 2 seed Abilene (20-3) on Friday at 8:15 p.m.
The Stags had three double-digit performances: Francesco Badocchi (15 points), Jeremiah Robinson (12) and Joseph Gleason (11).
Semaj Ray, Ezekiel Lopes, Landry Weber, Spencer Jones and Stone Jeffries added to the scoring with a three-pointer each.
Top-seeded Piper done
Piper, the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A-Division I tournament, failed to advance to the semifinals. It was upset by Andover Central 77-71 in Salina on Wednesday afternoon.
