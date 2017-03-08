Blue Valley North boys crush Olathe Northwest 61-37 in Kansas 6A quarterfinals

Blue Valley North isn’t the type of team to rest on its laurels.
When junior Miles Emery emerged from the locker room Wednesday evening at Charles Koch Arena, his first words about BV North beating Olathe Northwest 61-37 in the first round of the Kansas Class 6A quarterfinals weren’t about his team-high 24 points.
They were about how BV North had managed to honor its legacy by guaranteeing two more games in the state playoffs.
“It feels good to get that first win out of the way. All the jitters are gone,” Emery said. “And now I’m building a new legacy off the honor of my brother Jawan playing (on the 2014 runner-up team).”
While Olathe Northwest limited senior Colby Bullock to two points in the first half, Emery was busy netting 16 points to give BV North a 26-16 halftime advantage.
Bullock hit his stride in the second half and sank a pair of three-pointers on his way to an 18-point night.
Olathe Northwest, which had never been to the state tournament in its 14 years of existence, was led in scoring by Luke Waters with 10 points and Matt Vanderslice with 8. Jackson Nicodemus was 6 for 6 from the free-throw line, and Dominic Messina added another six points for Olathe Northwest.
BV North (17-6) will face Lawrence (16-7) in the semifinals on Friday at 4:45 p.m. Coach Ryan Phifer said his team has never played Lawrence in his 11 years at the helm.
“They’ve been in the state tournament the last few years,” Phifer said. “It’s a team that has been around. I know they lost some pieces last year but they’ve got a kid inside that’s solid and some good guards. My focus was Olathe Northwest, and I trusted my coaches with Lawrence.
“The last few times we’ve been here we’ve played with such a quick turnaround. This time we’ll have an extra day to prepare.”
Lawrence 51, Manhattan 44
The score was tied at 39-39. Lawrence had led its Class 6A quarterfinal against Manhattan on Wednesday in Wichita for most of the game but its energy flagged in the second half.
Now only 1.4 seconds remained, and Manhattan’s Cade Roberts was at the free-throw line. If he sank both shots, Lawrence would go home without a chance to even place third in the state tournament, like it did last year.
But Roberts missed both shots. Lawrence, which had slowed Manhattan down by draining the last two minutes on the clock, had another chance.
With senior Jackson Mallory paving the way for Kobe Buffalomeat’s team-high 23 points, Lawrence took a 43-41 lead with 3 minutes left in overtime. Manhattan threatened and hacked Lawrence’s advantage to 47-44 with less than a minute on the clock.
But Lawrence, thanks to a late 4-for-6 performance at the free-throw line from sophomore Clarence King, remained alive in the tournament.
“Whatever we had left, we took it to overtime,” Buffalomeat said. “…They were making shots and we were stale, didn’t score much in the second half. We didn’t have the energy we had in the first half but we took off from there.”
Maria Torres
