De Soto girls fall 51-17 to No. 1 seed Maize in Kansas 5A quarterfinals

De Soto faced a daunting task Wednesday afternoon when the Wildcats faced No. 1 seed Maize in the quarterfinals of the Kansas 5A girls state basketball tournament.
It didn’t help that Maize went to a pressure defense in the opening minutes, which didn’t allow the Wildcats to settle into the game. De Soto never recovered from scoring just two points in the first quarter, falling 51-17 at the Kansas Expocentre.
De Soto finished the season 15-8.
“We knew they would be long and athletic,” De Soto coach Ryan Robie said. “They try to get their offense based on their defense. They definitely did that tonight.”
Maize scored the first five points of the game and ended the quarter with a 13-2 lead.
One bright spot for De Soto in the second quarter was freshman Mackenzie Shupe, who came off the bench and made two field goals. As a team, the Wildcats only scored six points in the quarter and went into halftime down 24-8.
“She played really well in the Pittsburg game,” Robie said. “She just brings a whole different level of athleticism and attacking, play-making ability. That is why she is here as a freshman.”
Despite the large deficit, De Soto continued to play hard in the third quarter, but the ball just didn’t drop for the Wildcats.
