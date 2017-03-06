Northland schools double their fun in district tournaments

Postseason play began last week for Missouri’s big-class teams. And after one week, three Northland schools had double the opportunity to bring home a state championship.
North Kansas City captured the Class 5 District 14 boys title with an 80-69 victory over Raytown in the championship game Saturday at Park Hill South. Northtown, 20-5, plays Lee’s Summit West in a sectional game Wednesday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence.
Northtown’s girls made it a sweep in the district for the Hornets by beating Park Hill South 42-38 in the final. The Hornets, 18-8, face Lee’s Summit in a Class 5 girls sectional in Independence.
Liberty also swept the titles in the Class 5 District 15 tournament at Liberty North. Liberty’s boys, 19-8 were 67-54 winners over Liberty North, and the girls, 16-11 upended William Chrisman 47-36 in the district finals.
And another sweep took place in the Class 5 District tournament at Park Hill, where Park Hill’s boys beat Oak Park 64-41 and the girls beat St. Joseph Central 69-45 in the finals. The Blue Jays and Trojans boys and girls will square off in Wednesday’s sectionals in Independence.
Kearney’s boys beat Platte County 57-43 to win the Class 4 District 15 tournament at Excelsior Springs. St. Pius X took the girls title with a 57-42 win over Smithville.
