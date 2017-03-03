Olathe South bowler Braeden Davis takes second in Kansas 6A state tourney

On a day when many bowlers struggled to adjust to a new oil pattern at the Kansas Class 6A state bowling tournament at Northrock Lanes, Olathe South’s Braeden Davis didn’t have to change much at all.
He was his steady, reliable self for much of Friday’s tournament, as he rolled three games all over 210 and his 700 series shot him to second overall, only behind Derby’s Justin Pechanec's 705 series.
Derby also won the team championship with a score of 3,291.
“I still bowled from the same mark that I always bowl from,” Davis said. “I’m pretty happy about how well I bowled. I’m proud (to take second).”
Davis was one of several KC-area medalists, which also included Olathe East’s Triston Lundberg (fourth, 674), Lawrence Free State’s Alex Jimenez (fifth, 655), and Shawnee Mission South’s Daniel Self (seventh, 625).
The Olathe East boys finished in fourth place in the team standings.
In the girls Class 6A tournament, the KC-area medalists were SM South’s Nichole Thomas (14th, 568), Olathe North’s Madison Hadl (15th, 565), and Lawrence’s Holly Evans (16th, 560).
Garden City won the girls team competition. Lawrence finished fourth, SM Northwest was seventh, Olathe East was eighth and Olathe North was ninth.
