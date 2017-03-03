Park Hill basketball coach Chad Jones suspended for Friday’s district championship

The top-seeded Park Hill boys basketball team will be without its head coach for Friday’s district championship.
Head coach Chad Jones has been suspended for the game and is the subject of a personnel matter at the school, according to Nicole Kirby, the Park Hill School District’s director of communications.
Kirby would not reveal what led to Jones’ absence or how long it will last.
“The team is in great hands with the assistant coaches,” she said.
Jones could not immediately be reached for comment. He is in his second season as the Park Hill head coach.
Park Hill, 20-5, plays host to Oak Park at 7 p.m. Friday.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869
