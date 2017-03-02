North Kansas City holds off Park Hill South 51-39 for spot in district championship

To win a share of the Suburban White Conference title, North Kansas City needed to win its final eight regular-season games.
Coach Gerry Marlin referred to the successive must-win scenarios as a version of the postseason, and his team came through all eight times.
The Hornets were ready for the real thing Thursday.
North Kansas City surged out to a double-digit lead and then held off a second-half comeback to claim a 51-39 road victory against Park Hill South in the Missouri Class 5, District 14 semifinals.
North Kansas City (20-5) will face Raytown (19-6) for the district championship at 3 p.m. Saturday at Park Hill South.
“We’ve played in nail-biters for the last month,” Marlin said. “We told our kids before the game we’ve been through the wars, so we’re ready.”
T.J. Babikir led the Hornets with 19 points, including eight in the opening quarter. Lamel Robinson and Saadique Perkins each had 10 for Park Hill South.
Park Hill South (19-7) twice cut the Hornets’ double-digit lead to one point in the fourth quarter, but North Kansas City finished the game with a 13-2 run.
