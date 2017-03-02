De Soto, Lansing bowlers bring home medals from Kansas 5-1A state tournament

For the last two years, De Soto’s Daniel Erickson has made the solo trip to Wichita for the Kansas Class 5-1A bowling tournament.
Erickson had some company this season and the senior, along with a pair of freshmen, Sean Cauthron and Tyler Lovegren, are bringing home the first state medals from the tournament in years.
Cauthron finished with a 600 series to take ninth place, Erickson rolled a 589 to take 12th, and Lovegren bowled a 581 to take 16th.
“I’m very proud of them to make it this far,” De Soto coach Robert Kindred said. “This has been a really good year for us and Danny has been a great leader. His past experience was huge and I thought what the two freshmen were able to accomplish this season was huge.”
Topeka Seaman won the boys team title with 3,348 pins, while Buhler’s Colton MacArthur won the individual title with a 661 series. Leavenworth’s William O’Donnell (18th, 578 series) was the only other Kansas City-area medalist.
In the girls field, Lansing junior Lacey Angello picked up her second career medal in her third straight trip to state. Angello rolled a 541 series to finish seventh overall in the field, while Mulvane’s Addy Schiffelbein won the individual title with a 621 series and Great Bend won the team championship with a score of 2,809.
