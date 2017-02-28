High School Sports

February 28, 2017 9:37 PM

Belton stuns previously-unbeaten Lee’s Summit North in Missouri girls basketball playoffs

By Sam McDowell

After a run of 99 days, the Lee’s Summit North girls basketball team’s undefeated streak is over.

In turn, so is the Broncos’ season.

Belton stunned Lee’s Summit North 47-46 in the Missouri Class 5, District 13 semifinals on Tuesday. Lee’s Summit North was the last remaining undefeated team in Missouri Class 5.

Courtnie Lewis scored a team-best 21 points for Belton, which trailed by nine after managing only four points in the opening quarter.

In search of its second straight district championship, Belton will face Lee’s Summit at 6 p.m. Friday. The Pirates made a surprising run to the state quarterfinals last March.

