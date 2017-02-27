Area wrestlers pin down medals in Kansas state tournaments

In the multi-mat extravaganzas that are the Kansas Class 5A and 6A state wrestling tournaments, Johnson County wrestlers once again were not hard to come by.
At the end of the two-day tournament last weekend at Hartman Arena outside of Wichita, a total of 21 area wrestlers in the Class 6A tournament and 20 in the Class 5A placed in the top six in their weight classes and brought home medals. Six of the Class 6A medalists were champions, and four of them from Olathe North: Jevon Parrish at 126 pounds, Riley Alderman at 132, Tyler Flood at 138 and Terrell Garraway at 160. Those four, along with Keegan Slyter’s second-place finish at 106 pounds, helped Olathe North take fourth place in the team standings.
Johnson County teams had five champions in Class 5A, including two from St. James Academy in Sammy Cokeley in the 160-pound division and Clay Lautt at 182 pounds. Blue Valley Southwest had a total of six medalists, led by 220-pound champion Cordel Duhart.
