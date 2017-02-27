Liberty’s regular season ends with a nail-biter

0:47 Blue Valley students hold prayer vigil for coach Eric Driskell Pause

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks

3:01 A firefighter's widow believes job led to his death from cancer

3:45 March and prayer vigil for Olathe shooting victims

2:05 Video shows three males vandalizing Gardner-Edgerton High School

0:45 Bill Self says Big 12 streak will end someday ... but he hopes not for a while

2:18 Mercy Seat Tattoo benefit gives ink for social cause

2:42 Bill Self on KU's 13 consecutive conference titles: 'Winning never gets old'

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero