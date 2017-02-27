Liberty’s regular season ends with a nail-biter

Before jumping into postseason play this week, Liberty had some unfinished business to attend to Friday: an encounter with Suburban Red Conference rival St. Joseph Central.
In a game that was close from start to finish, Liberty prevailed 52-50 on its home floor to wrap up the regular season with a 17-8 overall record and break even in conference play at 5-5. Jalen Lewis led the Blue Jays with 16 points, while Brock Matson and Alex Tison chipped in nine apiece. Matson scored all his points in the fourth quarter.
Liberty overcame St. Joseph Central’s hot-shooting duo of Matt Austen and Jaiden Bristol. Austen led all scorers with 23 points, while Bristol chipped in 14 as the Indians finished their regular season 19-6 overall and also 5-5 in league play.
Liberty has the top seed in the Class 5 District 15 tournament, which got under way Monday at Liberty North. The Blue Jays will meet either Truman or William Chrisman Thursday in a semifinal game.
