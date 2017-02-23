Blue Valley Northwest head coach Mike Zegunis joins Olathe West football staff

Last week, Blue Valley Northwest football coach Mike Zegunis finally had enough of the head coaching headaches he’d spent the last decade battling.
After 12 years, a pair of Kansas 6A district titles and an East Kansas League Conference title in 2005, Zegunis bit the bullet on a decision he’d been mulling over for a month: It was time for him to resign.
Zegunis will return to assistant coaching at the new Olathe West, which will open in the fall with a JV program led by T.J. O’Neill. Zegunis had been an assistant football coach for 12 years and a head baseball coach for four at Olathe East prior to joining the Huskies.
“It’s funny,” Zegunis said. “I’m going to sign a contract that I signed 24 years ago to be a math teacher, an assistant football coach and an assistant baseball coach.”
The Huskies were 2-7 last season, 2-8 in 2015 and 5-4 in 2014. Just four seasons ago, Blue Valley Northwest put together a 7-3 season.
Zegunis was already on the verge of stepping down when Blue Valley North coach Eric Driskell suffered a brain aneurysm and later died on Feb. 15.
But his colleague’s death expedited a meeting with athletic director Kevin Gerke, who Zegunis tendered resignation to on Feb. 13.
“I was with coach Driskell that night at that meeting. It was a situation that I didn’t want the kids to think that was the reason,” Zegunis said. “But when you experience something like we did at the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association, it does impact you in terms of making you think that life is very short. I think there is an impact that the event had on me but it wasn’t necessarily what had me step down.”
There is no timetable for when the Huskies will have a new head coach. But Zegunis offered his help to the administration. He expects the decision won’t be made hastily.
“They haven’t had to do that for 12 years,” he said. “I think they’re going to take their time to find a guy who’ll be a great fit for the program.”
Seth Zegunis, the departing coach’s 6-foot-4, 290-pound son, will remain at BV Northwest for his senior season.
