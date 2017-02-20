SM East swims away with another Class 6A boys title

The Hummer Sports Complex pool in Topeka has become a home away from home for the Shawnee Mission East boys swim team.
For the third straight year, SM East is the Class 6A team champion of the Kansas state swimming and diving championships, which took place last weekend in the Lancers’ favorite pool. And the Lancers dominated the field again, scoring 394.5 team points to finish 112.5 ahead of runner-up Blue Valley North.
Individually it was a big day for Blue Valley North’s Sam DiSette, who broke two state records in winning the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races. DiSette’s 20.09-second time in the 50 freestyle broke the mark he set the day before in preliminaries, while the 44.15 he clocked in the 100 freestyle broke a four year-old mark. DiSette also anchored BV North’s state-champion 200 freestyle relay team, which also set a state record.
Johnson County swimmers made their mark in the Class 5-1A meet as well. St. James Academy, led by Nick Callahan’s victory in the 50-freetyle, took third place.
