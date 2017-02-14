Blue Valley High School football coach Eric Driskell remains in ICU on Tuesday

Blue Valley High School football coach Eric Driskell remains in critical condition and in intensive care Tuesday, two days after a ruptured brain aneurysm, according to a statement provided by Research Medical Center.
Driskell, 43, has been in the hospital since Sunday, when he collapsed during an afternoon Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association meeting at a restaurant.
His wife, Kari, posted on social media Monday that Driskell “needs a miracle.” On Tuesday, she posted another message to her social media accounts.
“I cannot imagine the positive impact and reach my husband has had on so many lives in his 43 years. The texts, messages, posts, tweets, videos, prayers and pictures are overwhelming,” Kari Driskell wrote. “Please continue to pray for us, especially our children, while we are in our most difficult of times.”
The couple has two daughters.
Research Medical Center will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon regarding brain aneurysms.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
