Staley, Park Hill dominate district wrestling tournament

Who are the top teams in Kansas City-area high school wrestling? It would be hard to argue against Staley or Park Hill.
In Saturday’s Missouri Class 4 District 4 tournament at Oak Park, Staley and Park Hill flexed their muscles as they attempted to get wrestlers into the top four of their weight classes and into this week’s state tournament in Columbia. Staley qualified 13 wrestlers and won the district title with 258 points; defending state champ Park Hill also qualified 13 and was second with 256 points.
Staley had eight finalists and three district champions in Cade Coons at 113 pounds, David Berryman at 138 pounds and Zach Elam at195. Park Hill, which had nine finalists, crowned champions in Austin Kolvek at 120 pounds, Devin Winston at 170 pounds and Johnny Wilson at 220.
Liberty also had three champions, and two of them will head to state with perfect records. Jeremiah Reno, 40-0, took first at 106 pounds, and 285 titlist Zane Shaddox is 46-0. Greyden Penner was a winner for the Blue Jays at 145.
Host Oak Park also had a champion in Hunter Shelton at 152 pounds.
