Ray-Pec wrestlers reach state the hard way

0:44 Bishop Miege football players and fans celebrate winning the state championship Pause

1:14 Rally for Planned Parenthood in Overland Park draws hundreds

15:54 Analysis: Kansas 80, Texas Tech 79

4:41 Local high school students react to President Trump's immigration order

0:21 Josh Jackson 'tried not to think about missing' game-winning free throw

0:54 Bill Self says Josh Jackson told him he wanted the last shot

17:06 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the U.S.

6:16 Kim Anderson at press conference after win: 'Bet you guys are surprised'

1:49 George, an 8-week-old Lab Mix, steals hearts on UberPUPPIES Day