Miege watches more athletes sign on the dotted line

National Signing Day is a big event for many high schools across the area, but few have made it so more frequently than Bishop Miege.
Miege always has strong crop of athletes, this year was no exception. Miege celebrated last Wednesday as two members of the three-time Kansas Class 4A Division I state football champions signed Division-I letters of intent: wide receiver Jafar Armstrong with Notre Dame and cornerback Djimon Colbert with Iowa. Offensive lineman Colin Grunhard will also go to Notre Dame as a preferred walk-on, and wide receiver/defensive back Landry Weber is headed to Kansas State as a preferred walk-on.
With another big football season expected along with top-ranked boys and girls basketball programs, Bishop Miege should be in for more big signing day celebrations.
