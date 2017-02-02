High School Sports

February 2, 2017 10:54 PM

High school basketball schedule for Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

The Kansas City Star

Here are the boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

Boys

Atchison at Wyandotte

Baldwin at Paola

Barstow at Heritage Christian

Bishop Miege at Gardner Edgerton

Blue Springs at Lee's Summit

Blue Springs South at LS West

BV Southwest at BV Northwest

BV West at BV North

Center at Smith-Cotton

Excelsior Springs at Odessa

Harmon at Washington

Harrisonville at Pleasant Hill

KC East Christian at Pembroke Hill

Kearney at Winnetonka

Lakeland at Midway

Lawrence at SM South

Lawrence Free State at SM Northwest

Leavenworth at Olathe South

Louisburg at Eudora

LS North at Raymore-Peculiar

MCLouth at Immaculata

Nevada at O'Hara

Oak Grove at Grain Valley

Olathe East at SM North

Orrick at Lone Jack

Osawatomie at Wellsville

Park Hill South at Raytown

Platte County at Raytown South

Richmond at Holden

Rockhurst at William Chrisman

Ruskin at Oak Park

SM East at Olathe North

SM West at Olathe Northwest

Smithville at Maryville

Southeast at Northeast

Spring Hill at De Soto

St. James Academy at Mill Valley

St. Joseph Central at Liberty North

St. Thomas Aquinas at Blue Valley

Staley at Fort Osage

Summit Christian at Van Horn

Sumner Academy at Schlagle

Tonganoxie at Piper

Truman at Liberty

Turner at Bonner Springs

Valley Falls at Oskaloosa

West Platte at East Buchanan

Girls

Baldwin at Paola

Barstow at Heritage Christian

Bishop Miege at Gardner Edgerton

BV West at BV North

Harmon at Washington

Harrisonville at Pleasant Hill

KC East Christian at Pembroke Hill

Lawrence at SM South

Lawrence Free State at SM Northwest

Leavenworth at Olathe South

Louisburg at Eudora

LS North at Raymore-Peculiar

McLouth at Immaculata

Olathe East at SM North

Orrick at Lone Jack

Osawatomie at Wellsville

Park Hill South at Raytown

Platte County at Raytown South

Richmond at Holden

Rockhurst at William Chrisman

Ruskin at Oak Park

Schlagle at Basehor-Linwood

SM East at Olathe North

SM West at Olathe Northwest

Smithville at Maryville

Spring Hill at De Soto

St. James Academy at Mill Valley

St. Joseph Central at Liberty North

St. Thomas aquinas at Blue Valley

Staley at Fort Osage

Summit Christian at Van Horn

Tonganoxie at Piper

Truman at Liberty

Turner at Bonner Springs

Valley Falls at Oskaloosa

West Platte at East Buchanan

William Chrisman at Kearney

NORTHLAND CLASSIC

3rd place game: Park Hill South vs. St. Pius X, 5 p.m.

Championship game: Blue Springs South vs. Lincoln Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Five things to know about National Signing Day

View more video

Sports Videos