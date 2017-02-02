High school basketball schedule for Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

Here are the boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
Boys
Atchison at Wyandotte
Baldwin at Paola
Barstow at Heritage Christian
Bishop Miege at Gardner Edgerton
Blue Springs at Lee's Summit
Blue Springs South at LS West
BV Southwest at BV Northwest
BV West at BV North
Center at Smith-Cotton
Excelsior Springs at Odessa
Harmon at Washington
Harrisonville at Pleasant Hill
KC East Christian at Pembroke Hill
Kearney at Winnetonka
Lakeland at Midway
Lawrence at SM South
Lawrence Free State at SM Northwest
Leavenworth at Olathe South
Louisburg at Eudora
LS North at Raymore-Peculiar
MCLouth at Immaculata
Nevada at O'Hara
Oak Grove at Grain Valley
Olathe East at SM North
Orrick at Lone Jack
Osawatomie at Wellsville
Park Hill South at Raytown
Platte County at Raytown South
Richmond at Holden
Rockhurst at William Chrisman
Ruskin at Oak Park
SM East at Olathe North
SM West at Olathe Northwest
Smithville at Maryville
Southeast at Northeast
Spring Hill at De Soto
St. James Academy at Mill Valley
St. Joseph Central at Liberty North
St. Thomas Aquinas at Blue Valley
Staley at Fort Osage
Summit Christian at Van Horn
Sumner Academy at Schlagle
Tonganoxie at Piper
Truman at Liberty
Turner at Bonner Springs
Valley Falls at Oskaloosa
West Platte at East Buchanan
Girls
Baldwin at Paola
Barstow at Heritage Christian
Bishop Miege at Gardner Edgerton
BV West at BV North
Harmon at Washington
Harrisonville at Pleasant Hill
KC East Christian at Pembroke Hill
Lawrence at SM South
Lawrence Free State at SM Northwest
Leavenworth at Olathe South
Louisburg at Eudora
LS North at Raymore-Peculiar
McLouth at Immaculata
Olathe East at SM North
Orrick at Lone Jack
Osawatomie at Wellsville
Park Hill South at Raytown
Platte County at Raytown South
Richmond at Holden
Rockhurst at William Chrisman
Ruskin at Oak Park
Schlagle at Basehor-Linwood
SM East at Olathe North
SM West at Olathe Northwest
Smithville at Maryville
Spring Hill at De Soto
St. James Academy at Mill Valley
St. Joseph Central at Liberty North
St. Thomas aquinas at Blue Valley
Staley at Fort Osage
Summit Christian at Van Horn
Tonganoxie at Piper
Truman at Liberty
Turner at Bonner Springs
Valley Falls at Oskaloosa
West Platte at East Buchanan
William Chrisman at Kearney
NORTHLAND CLASSIC
3rd place game: Park Hill South vs. St. Pius X, 5 p.m.
Championship game: Blue Springs South vs. Lincoln Prep, 6:30 p.m.
