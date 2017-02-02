High School Sports

February 2, 2017 2:43 PM

Best of the Midwest Showcase returns with Blue Valley Northwest-Chaminade matchup

By Sam McDowell

After inclement weather postponed the original plans for the Best of the Midwest Showcase’s second session, a makeup slate has been determined.

It features a top-flight headliner.

Blue Valley Northwest and Chaminade (St. Louis) — each ranked as the top team in their respective states — will meet at 9 p.m. on Feb. 11 to close out a six-game lineup at Blue Valley Northwest.

The showcase will also draw Iowa City West, the top-ranked team from Iowa. It faces Webster Groves at 6 p.m. The schedule opens at 1 p.m. with Lawrence Free State playing against Raytown.

The full schedule

1 p.m.: Lawrence Free State vs. Raytown

2:30 p.m.: Lawrence vs. Liberty

4:30 p.m.: Barstow vs. Ottawa

6 p.m.: Webster Groves vs. Iowa City West

7:30 p.m.: St. James Academy vs. Topeka Hayden

9 p.m.: Blue Valley Northwest vs. Chaminade (St. Louis)

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

