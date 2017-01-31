Kearney promotes defensive coordinator Josh Gray to head football coach

The Kearney football head-coaching vacancy lasted fewer than 24 hours.
A day after 11-year head coach Greg Jones departed to take the same job at Liberty North, Kearney promoted longtime defensive coordinator Josh Gray to fill the opening.
Gray has been on the Kearney staff for 11 seasons.
“Coach Gray has been an integral part of a program that has experienced a lot of success, and I believe Kearney football has a bright future under his leadership,” Kearney principal Dave Schwarzenbach in a news release.
Gray was on the staff for Kearney’s Missouri Class 4 state-championship seasons in 2009 and 2015.
“The way the community supports the schools here in Kearney is second to none,” he said. “We will relentlessly work to represent this community in a positive way.”
