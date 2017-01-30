Liberty North plucks Greg Jones from Kearney to be next football coach

In 11 years as the Kearney head football coach, Greg Jones led the Bulldogs to a pair of Missouri Class 4 state championships.
On Monday, he took over a program in search of its first.
Liberty North announced Monday that it has hired Jones to be the second head coach in school history after Ken Clemens departed for Oak Park earlier this offseason.
“It was a very tough decision, but when you’re made like I’m made, you want a challenge,” Jones said. “We’re athletes, right? That’s what we do. We accept a challenge. I’m excited to see what we can get done at Liberty North.”
Jones arrives in Liberty with a distinguished pedigree. He was 119-23 in his 11 seasons with Kearney, winning six conference championships in addition to state titles in 2009 and 2015. Kearney finished as runner-up to Harrisonville last fall.
Jones is 173-53 in his coaching career, which has included stops at Odessa, Van Buren (Ark.), Park Hill and Park Hill South. At Kearney, he also led a weightlifting program that won seven national championships in the last decade.
“Coach Jones stood out as the perfect coach to lead Liberty North,” said Bob Kernell, Liberty North athletic director. “ … Greg’s contagious positive attitude with his approach to coaching football and weight training will make a huge impact on the school community and Liberty North football.”
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments