Timberwolves’ wrestlers dominate SM North tournament

With the home stretch of the high school wrestling season drawing near, Blue Valley Southwest got one more chance to flex its muscles Saturday at the Shawnee Mission North Invitational.
BV Southwest had nine finalists and five champions as it won the 17-team tournament going away. The Timberwolves scored 216 team points, well ahead of runner-up Maize (147) and third-place Olathe South (124). Gardner Edgerton rounded out the top four with 120 points.
Brandon Madden started off BV Southwest’s run of titles by winning the 106-pound division championship match. The Timberwolves’ other titlists were Justin Williams at 113 pounds, Riley McCall at 132, Michael Stack at 152, and Cordel Duhart at 220. Placing second were Joseph Dennison at 120, Jake Christie at 170, Johnnie Kramer at 182, and Justin Hill at 195.
Olathe South had two champions: Jace Koelzer at 120 and Nick Jouret at 170.
Jackson Flowers of Gardner Edgerton won the 195-pound division. Ryan Shirley placed second for the Trailblazers at 285.
Blue Valley North also had a finalist in Dylan Harvey, who placed second at 145 pounds.
