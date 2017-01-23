KA-MO Classic trophy crosses the state line

The KA-MO Classic annually pits the best high school girls basketball teams from both sides of the state line. This year the best of the field came from the Missouri side.
Lee’s Summit North entered the KA-MO with a perfect record and kept it intact with a three-game run to the championship at Blue Valley North. LS North, led by 6-foot-2 sisters Aaliyah and Aiyana Johnson, rallied from nine points down in the fourth quarter to beat Blue Valley North 69-64 in double overtime for the title.
Olathe East, which lost to Lee’s Summit North in the semifinals, took third place with a 48-34 victory over Staley. Notre Dame de Sion beat St. James Academy 47-33 for fifth place and Blue Valley West topped Shawnee Mission West 60-40 in the seventh-place game.
