Kansas City T-Bones to host high school games at CommunityAmerica Ballpark

The Kansas City T-Bones will host an inaugural High School Series at CommunityAmerica Ballpark this spring.
The series will feature six baseball games, one softball game and the annual Bonner Springs Butch Foster Memorial Baseball Tournament.
“This is a great opportunity for high school student-athletes to play baseball on a professional field,” T-Bones vice-president and general manager Chris Browne said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to welcome these teams and their fans, many of whom are from outside our metro area, to the T-Bones and CommunityAmerica Ballpark.”
Browne said the T-Bones are exploring adding more games, but for now, here is the schedule:
March 23: Heritage Christian Academy vs. University Academy, 4:30 p.m.
April 6: Cameron vs. Maryville, 4:30 p.m.
April 8: Sherwood vs. Lafayette, 11 a.m.
April 21: Piper vs. Bonner Springs, 4:30 p.m.
April 22: Olathe Cyclones (USSSA) vs. Shawnee Cougars (USSSA), 1 p.m.
April 24: North Kansas City vs. Oak Park, 4:30 p.m.
April 26: Lexington vs. Knob Noster, 4 p.m.
April 27-29: Bonner Springs Butch Foster Memorial Baseball Tournament
