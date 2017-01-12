Lee’s Summit West rolls past Raymore-Peculiar

Maybe it was the unusual Senior Night starting lineup. Or perhaps it was the impending ice storm that pushed the game up a night. Whatever the reason, Lee’s Summit West wasn’t its usual fullcourt self.
Once LS West warmed up though, all was back to normal. The Titans overcame their sluggish start to roll over Raymore-Peculiar 61-28 at LS West.
LS West, 11-1 and ranked second in Class 5, began the game with five senior reserves on the floor and its starting five on the bench. Even after the first five took the floor three minutes in, the Titans still slogged to a 10-5 lead after the first quarter. Defensively they were good enough to hold Ray-Pec to one field goal and three free throws.
Like a starting pitcher coming out of the bullpen, LS West junior Mario Goodrich said coming off the bench took some getting used to and took the Titans out of their game early.
“I think it did affect us because we weren’t ready to come out and play like we usually are,” Goodrich said. “Second half we picked it up and got it going.”
It took the Titans until midway through the second quarter to get untracked. With Ray-Pec within 17-15 after a three-pointer by Wesley McCullough, LS West ended the quarter with a 9-0 run sparked by three-pointers from Christian Bishop and Tyson Campbell and took a 26-15 lead at the half.
The Titans then threw a haymaker to start the third quarter. Elijah Childs hit a shot inside, C.J. May scored off a midcourt steal and Childs turned another turnover into a thunderous slam. That run started a 15-3 spurt that gave LS West a 41-18 lead.
LS West led 45-23 after the third quarter. And after Goodrich hit a three and followed that with a steal and a layup in the fourth quarter, the Titans had a 55-27 lead, and the reserves were back on the floor.
Goodrich led Lee’s Summit West with 15 points, and Christian Bishop also reached double figures with 10. McCullough made three three-pointers and led Ray-Pec with 10 points.
