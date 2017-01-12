Best of Midwest basketball showcase postponed Saturday

As Kansas City braces for potential inclement weather this weekend, area high schools are altering their athletics schedules.
The Best of the Midwest Showcase’s second session has been postponed Saturday, with plans for at least one makeup date of Feb. 11 and a potential second makeup day on Feb. 18. The locations and replacement basketball matchups will be announced next, according to Chad Rader of 810 Varsity, the organizer of the showcase. The first session was held last weekend.
A bevy of high schools with events scheduled for Friday and Saturday played their games Thursday evening instead.
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
