Piper sophomore Cooper Beebe selected to U.S. under-17 football team

Over the next two years, Piper High School sophomore Cooper Beebe is expected to draw interest from colleges seeking to supplement their rosters.
For now, the next jersey he dons will represent the United States.
Beebe has been named to the U.S. under-17 national team roster ahead of the its eighth annual International Bowl series, which begins next week. The United States U-17 team will face Japan at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Beebe (6-3, 270) was named to the Kaw Valley League all-conference first team as a defensive lineman after his sophomore season in the fall. He was also named to the second team as an offensive lineman.
