KC-area basketball players nominated for McDonald’s All-American Games

A collection of high school basketball players from the Kansas City area were announced Tuesday as nominees for the McDonald’s All-American Games, which will be held March 29 in Chicago.
The final roster — comprised exclusively of seniors — will be determined later this season.
On the boys side, Mitchell Ballock (Eudora), Elijah Childs (Lee’s Summit West), Tyler Geiman (Blue Valley), Jacob Gilyard (Barstow), Darien Jackson (Blue Valley Northwest), JaMichael Morgan (Blue Valley Northwest), Semaj Ray (Bishop Miege) and Zach Thornhill (St. James Academy) were included on the list of more than 200 players.
Kierra Collier(Truman) and Madison Piper (Lawrence Free State) were nominated for the girls’ list, though Collier has already left high school and enrolled at the University of Washington.
