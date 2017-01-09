Best of the Midwest Showcase attracts more top high school hoops talent

The first Best of the Midwest Showcase took place two years ago in cavernous Municipal Auditorium. The venue has shrunk considerably since then, but the event has grown bigger.
What started as a one-day gathering of some of the best boys and girls high school basketball talent in the metro area has now morphed into a two-weekend event. Sixteen teams met for eight games last Saturday at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, and another 16 teams will battle this Saturday at Johnson County Community College, where the event moved to from Municipal last season.
And just like the first two Showcases, there was plenty of exciting basketball to be seen. Kansas powerhouse Bishop Miege put on a show in beating St. Joseph Lafayette 86-71, and Blue Valley Northwest outshot Lee’s Summit North 79-68. Olathe East fell to Raymore-Peculiar 50-43 and Blue Valley North lost to Park Hill South 46-31.
Saturday’s lineup includes St. James Academy girls vs. St. Teresa’s Academy, Olathe South girls vs. Lee’s Summit, St. James Academy boys vs. Lawrence Free State, Shawnee Mission East vs. Raytown, and Blue Valley Northwest vs. Iowa City West.
Comments