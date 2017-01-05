Best of the Midwest high school basketball showcase returns with two sessions

The third annual Best of the Midwest Showcase will be absent high-profile recruit Michael Porter Jr., but it will be double its size from last year and is still stocked with talent.
After the showcase drew a capacity-crowd last January to watch Porter, one of the top high school recruits in the nation, it has expanded to two days this month.
The Best of the Midwest, presented by 810 Varsity, will feature eight games at MidAmerica Nazarene University on Saturday and eight more at Johnson County Community College on Jan. 14. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students for each session.
Even without Porter, who has since moved to the Seattle area for his senior season, the initial session will offer some of the area’s top recruits.
Bishop Miege sophomore Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is ranked No. 18 in his class by Rivals.com, and already has offers from Kansas and Kansas State. The Stags, 3-1, face St. Joseph Lafayette at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Kansas and Kansas State have also made offers to Topeka Hayden combo guard Zach Harvey. Hayden will face Liberty North at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Blue Valley Northwest wing Darien Jackson has also received an offer from Kansas State. The Huskies face Lee’s Summit North at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
SESSION 1 (Saturday)
at MidAmerica Nazarene University
9 a.m.: Blue Valley North vs. Notre Dame de Sion (girls)
10:30 a.m.: St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Liberty (girls)
Noon: Basehor-Linwood vs. Hogan Prep (boys)
1:30 p.m.: Topeka Hayden vs. Liberty North (boys)
3:30 p.m.: Olathe East vs. Raymore-Peculiar (boys)
5 p.m.: Blue Valley North vs. Park Hill South (boys)
7 p.m.: Blue Valley Northwest vs. Lee’s Summit North (boys)
8:30 p.m.: Bishop Miege vs. St. Joseph Lafayette (boys)
SESSION 2 (Jan. 14)
at Johnson County Community College
9 a.m.: St. James Academy vs. St. Teresa’s (girls)
10:30 a.m.: Olathe South vs. Lee’s Summit (girls)
Noon: Ottawa vs. Barstow (boys)
1:30 p.m.: Lawrence vs. Liberty (boys)
3 p.m.: St. James Academy vs. Lawrence Free State (boys)
5 p.m.: Shawnee Mission East vs. Raytown (boys)
7 p.m.: Lee’s Summit West vs. Christian Brothers College (boys)
8:30 p.m.: Blue Valley Northwest vs. Iowa City West (boys)
Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11
Comments