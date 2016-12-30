Lee’s Summit West wins Nelson Division title at William Jewell tournament

Junior Mario Goodrich brought an energetic spark when Lee’s Summit West needed it most at the 37th Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament at William Jewell.
Goodrich’s burst turned a one-point lead into a 12-point advantage over Blue Springs by the end of the third quarter. It was more than enough cushion for Lee’s Summit West to come away with a 71-48 victory over Blue Springs on Friday evening in the Nelson Division championship game.
Midway through the third quarter, Lee’s Summit West held a 35-34 lead. The Titans offense had bogged down, giving Blue Springs a couple opportunities to take its first lead of the game.
Goodrich dashed those hopes when he knocked down a 25-foot three-pointer, and that ignited the Titans.
“I was open, and they didn’t rotate,” said Goodrich who finished with 16 points. “I had to step up and knock it down for my team.”
A few possessions later, Goodrich drove hard for a layup, increasing the lead to 42-34.
Goodrich still had more to give. He turned a steal into a fastbreak basket. On the receiving end of the Goodrich pass was junior Phillip Brooks. Goodrich concluded the third quarter with two free throws, sending the Titans into the final quarter with a 46-34 lead.
“I thought he did a tremendous job tonight,” Lee’s Summit West coach Michael Schieber said of Goodrich. “I talk to him and Elijah (Childs) a lot about leadership for our group. I thought those two stepped up and were very big for us tonight.”
The Titans, who improved to 8-0, continued to roll on offense in the fourth quarter, pushing their lead to 60-37 on an impressive 25-3 run.
“We started moving up our tempo, and we got some steals,” Goodrich said.
In the end, Lee’s Summit West simply had too many offensive options for Blue Springs to contend with. Christian Bishop led the Titans with 23 points, and Childs and CJ May each had 10 points.
Early on, it looked good for the Titans. Lee’s Summit West jumped to a 12-0 lead. The Titans forced Blue Springs to call two timeouts in the first 4 minutes. The second one worked. Blue Springs scored 10 of the next 12 points and closed to 14-10 late in the first quarter.
The rest of the first half was even. Lee’s Summit West went into halftime ahead 31-27.
Patterson championship: Park Hill 58, Raytown 54
Park Hill needed to play a full 32 minutes to beat Raytown and remain undefeated at 10-0.
The Park Hill Trojans trailed by four points at halftime and entered the final quarter down 45-43.
In the fourth quarter Park Hill made a concerted effort to go inside, and it paid off with the Trojans winning the Patterson Division championship.
“Although it was an off night for us, our guys battled through and got the job done,” Park Hill coach Chad Jones said.
Tied at 50-50, 6-foot-10 sophomore center Roman Wilson scored in the paint for Park Hill. The Trojans increased their lead to four when 6-5 senior forward Chester Graves also scored in the paint.
“We have a couple of big guys who are hard to guard inside,” Jones said. “Roman Wilson did a good job of posting up strong and finishing.”
Another pivotal point for Park Hill came with 15 seconds left when senior Dru Smith made two free throws to give the Trojans a 57-54 lead.
The game still came dangerously close to going into overtime. With 5 seconds left, a three-point attempt by Isiah Burton rimmed out. Raytown knocked the ball out of bounds and that sealed the game for the Trojans.
Burton had a nice shooting game for Raytown. He finished with 18 points. The 14 he scored in the first half helped Raytown recover from a 12-2 deficit in the first quarter.
Park Hill went into the second quarter ahead 17-12, but Raytown outscored the Trojans 15-6 in the second quarter and went into halftime ahead 27-23.
Three players scored in double figures for Park Hill, led by Ronnie Bell, who scored 17. Graves and Smith each added 14.
“We had to grind,” Jones said. “It wasn’t a pretty game for us. We struggled offensively. We were out of sync. But to overcome it and get a win says a lot about the character of these guys.”
