High School Sports

December 28, 2016 9:17 PM

High school basketball schedule for Thursday, Dec. 29

The Kansas City Star

Here are the boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29.

Boys

NEOSHO (MO.) TOURNAMENT

Ruskin vs. North Little Rock, 3:30 p.m.

WILLIAM JEWELL HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Cardinal Division

Truman vs. Raymore-Peculiar

Grandview vs. St. Joseph Central

Nelson Division

Lee’s Summit West vs. Oak Park

Park Hill South vs. Blue Springs

Patterson Division

Park Hill vs. Center

Raytown vs. Blue Springs South

Girls

NEOSHO (MO.) TOURNAMENT

Neosho vs. St. Joseph Central, 5 p.m.

St. Joseph Lafayette vs. Van Buren (Ark.), 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s game

Kirksville vs. Summit Christian Academy

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Staley senior Julian Ross wins Simone Award

View more video

Sports Videos