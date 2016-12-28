High school basketball schedule for Thursday, Dec. 29

Here are the boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 29.
Boys
NEOSHO (MO.) TOURNAMENT
Ruskin vs. North Little Rock, 3:30 p.m.
WILLIAM JEWELL HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Cardinal Division
Truman vs. Raymore-Peculiar
Grandview vs. St. Joseph Central
Nelson Division
Lee’s Summit West vs. Oak Park
Park Hill South vs. Blue Springs
Patterson Division
Park Hill vs. Center
Raytown vs. Blue Springs South
Girls
NEOSHO (MO.) TOURNAMENT
Neosho vs. St. Joseph Central, 5 p.m.
St. Joseph Lafayette vs. Van Buren (Ark.), 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s game
Kirksville vs. Summit Christian Academy
