December 26, 2016 8:11 PM

High school basketball schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 27

The Kansas City Star

Here are the boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Boys

Ruskin vs. Har-Ber, 2 p.m.

Van Horn at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.

WILLIAM JEWELL HOLIDAY CLASSIC

At William Jewell College

Nelson Division

Rockhurst vs. Oak Park, 9 a.m.

Lee’s Summit West vs. Smithville, 10:30 a.m.

Park Hill South vs. Lincoln Prep, noon

Blue Springs vs. Kearney, 1:30 p.m.

Patterson Division

Blue Springs South vs. Fort Osage, 4:30 p.m.

Raytown vs. Winnetonka, 6 p.m.

Liberty North vs. Center, 7:30 p.m.

Park Hill vs. KC East, 9 p.m.

Girls

PENN VALLEY TOURNAMENT

At Penn Valley

Central vs. St. Joseph Lafayette (JV)

Blue Springs South vs. North Kansas City

Hickman Mills vs. Oak Grove

Hogan Prep vs. Paseo

Lincoln Prep vs. Center

O’Hara vs. Westport

Northeast vs. Van Horn

St. Joseph Lafayette vs. Grandview

