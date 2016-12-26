High school basketball schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 27

Here are the boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Boys
Ruskin vs. Har-Ber, 2 p.m.
Van Horn at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.
WILLIAM JEWELL HOLIDAY CLASSIC
At William Jewell College
Nelson Division
Rockhurst vs. Oak Park, 9 a.m.
Lee’s Summit West vs. Smithville, 10:30 a.m.
Park Hill South vs. Lincoln Prep, noon
Blue Springs vs. Kearney, 1:30 p.m.
Patterson Division
Blue Springs South vs. Fort Osage, 4:30 p.m.
Raytown vs. Winnetonka, 6 p.m.
Liberty North vs. Center, 7:30 p.m.
Park Hill vs. KC East, 9 p.m.
Girls
PENN VALLEY TOURNAMENT
At Penn Valley
Central vs. St. Joseph Lafayette (JV)
Blue Springs South vs. North Kansas City
Hickman Mills vs. Oak Grove
Hogan Prep vs. Paseo
Lincoln Prep vs. Center
O’Hara vs. Westport
Northeast vs. Van Horn
St. Joseph Lafayette vs. Grandview
Comments