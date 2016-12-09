High school basketball schedule for Saturday, Dec. 10

Here are the boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10.
Boys
Summit Christian at Battle
Shawnee Mission South at Hazelwood Central
Harmon at Paola
Blue Valley Northwest at Springfield Glendale
Osawatomie TBA
Girls
Blue Valley North at Springfield Shootout
Olathe South at Joplin tourney
Leavenworth at Joplin tourney
Kansas City Christian at Central Heights tourney
Blue Valley West at Central Heights tourney
DeSoto vs. TBD at Huhtamaki tourney
Olathe Northwest vs. TBD at Desoto Huhtamaki tourney
Gardner Edgerton vs. TBD at Desoto Huhtamaki tourney
Olathe East at Nixa
Osawatomie TBA
