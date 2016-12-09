High School Sports

December 9, 2016 6:13 PM

High school basketball schedule for Saturday, Dec. 10

The Kansas City Star

Here are the boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10.

Boys

Summit Christian at Battle

Shawnee Mission South at Hazelwood Central

Harmon at Paola

Blue Valley Northwest at Springfield Glendale

Osawatomie TBA

Girls

Blue Valley North at Springfield Shootout

Olathe South at Joplin tourney

Leavenworth at Joplin tourney

Kansas City Christian at Central Heights tourney

Blue Valley West at Central Heights tourney

DeSoto vs. TBD at Huhtamaki tourney

Olathe Northwest vs. TBD at Desoto Huhtamaki tourney

Gardner Edgerton vs. TBD at Desoto Huhtamaki tourney

Olathe East at Nixa

Osawatomie TBA

