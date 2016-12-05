A look back on the top achievements from the Missouri high school football season

2:06 Eric Berry told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right Pause

2:51 Don't recycle these plastics

0:56 Albert Wilson on TD run after fake punt: 'There was no hesitation'

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer

0:37 Tamba Hali: Eric Berry watches so much film it's 'sickening'

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

3:07 KU coach Bill Self on win over Stanford

0:56 Witness describes accident involving horse-drawn carriage on the Plaza

1:14 How open-road tolling works