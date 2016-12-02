High School Sports

December 2, 2016 11:36 PM

High school results - December 2

High schools

Boys basketball

Friday’s scores

BV North 64, Olathe East 43

BV Northwest 79, Mill Valley 53

Liberty 57, Fort Osage 49

Liberty North 63, Rockhurst 48

Lincoln 64, East 41

Oak Grove 50, St. Paul’s 23

Oak Park 58, Rolla 44

Olathe NW 56, Washburn Rural 44

Ottawa 87, Piper 77

SM Northwest 58, SM West 54

SM South 47, BV West 36

St. Pius X 62, Excelsior Springs 40

Park Hill 59, North Kansas City 53

Ruskin 60, Raymore-Peculiar 51

Washington 79, De Soto 65

William Chrissman 53, Park Hill South 67

Friday’s summaries

BLUE VALLEY NORTH 64, OLATHE EAST 43

Blue Valley North (1-0): Raymond 1, Bullet 25-5, Turner 4, Emery 11, Hunter 3-1, Seabird 2, Shanahan 2, Orr 16. Totals 26 6-8 64.

Olathe East (0-1): Louis 3, Reynolds 7, B. Nelson 4, Mitchell-Johnson 4, Stuewe 7, Rainey 6, Goldberg 8, S. Nelson 4. Totals 14 11-20 43.

BV North

15

14

20

15

64

Olathe East

14

7

13

9

43

Three-point goals: Bullet 5, Hunter; Stuewe 2, Mitchell-Johnson, Reynolds.

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 79

MILL VALLEY 53

Mill Valley (0-1): Hinkle 0, Cooper 0, McCabe 3, Little 7, Montgomery 9, Kaifes 21, Nekola 0, McLemore 6, Flaming 7. Totals 18 8-19 53.

Blue Valley Northwest (1-0): AJ Pleasant 10, Morgan 16, Johnson 3, Clark 2, C. Braun 6, Pegues 4, P. Braun 9, Jackson 19, J. Pleasant 10. Totals 30 13-20 79.

Mill Valley

14

16

6

17

53

BV NW

18

12

23

25

79

Three-point goals: Kaifes 5, Montgomery 3, Little; C. Braun 2, Jackson 2, Johnson, Morgan.

LIBERTY 57, FORT OSAGE 49

Liberty (1-0): Blochlinger 0, McClellan 5, Steenspra 0, Lewis 17, Matson 5, Rawie 4, Jacobs 1, Adams 19, Tison 6. Totals 20 13-18 57

Fort Osage (0-1): Griswold 8, Skaggs 7, Dye 3, Baker 9, Smith 2, Wilson 6, Harvey 3, Lanaki 5, Larson 6. Totals 19 10-18 49.

Liberty

16

9

16

16

57

Ft. Osage

11

11

16

11

49

Three-point goals: Lewis 3, McClellan; Griswold.

LIBERTY NORTH 63, ROCKHURST 48

Liberty North (1-0): Fragola 21, Coleman 21, Hughes 2, Hanson 8, Perry 5, Cathy 6, Stavinou 0, Brown 0. Totals 23 8-12 63.

Rockhurst (1-1): Rhodes 8, Nelson 2, Louis 4, Teahan 14, Hughes 8, White 2, Bartek 2, Ridgnal 8, Thompson 0, Elder 0. Totals 19 8-8 48.

Lib. North

10

14

18

21

63

Ft. Osage

8

15

11

14

48

Three-point goals: Fragola 5, Coleman 3, Hanson; Teahan 2.

LINCOLN 64, EAST 41

Lincoln: Phillips 0, Riedes 13, Harris Jr. 4, Washington 6, Pauley 7, Fletcher 7, Dulley 22, Childress 2, Heard 0, Gillian 0, Edison 3, Nguyen 0, Williams 0, Murphy 0. 23 14-18 64.

East: Pryor 0, Williams 0, A. Brown 6, M. Brown 9, Hatcher 0, Murphy 4, Mayo 0, Hill 0, DeShazer 0, Marks 14, Oliver 8. 16 5-10 41.

Lincoln

13

17

13

21

64

East

6

7

16

12

41

Three-point goals: Dulley 3, Pauley; A. Brown 2.

OAK GROVE 50, ST. PAUL’S 23

St. Paul’s (1-2): Pitsch 2, Roepe 2, Bennett 9, Martens 2, Troth 0, Peuser 2, Surhrman 6, Nebel 0, Dillon 0, Strickland 0. 10 3-6 23.

Oak Grove (2-2): Delgado 2, Heckman 2, Cox 5, Wilson 2, Martin 0, Marsh 15, S. Heldenbrand 11, E. Heldenbrand 5, Weir 2, Dunham 6, Collier 0. 21 5-14 50.

St. Paul’s

6

4

6

7

23

Oak Grove

7

16

13

14

50

Three-point goals: Marsh 3.

OAK PARK 58, ROLLA 44

Oak Park (1-1): Goods 3, Evans 14, Shariff 2, Agbaji 30, Richardson 5, Becker 4, Lloyd 0, Nunez 0. 17 19-23 58.

Rolla (0-3): Grooms 3, B. Cunningham 2, Buhr 3, J. Pritchett 5, Burns 17, Janke 8, A. Cunningham 6. 19 2-3 44.

Oak Park

14

15

13

16

58

Rolla

8

17

9

10

44

Three-point goals: Agbaji 3, Evans 2; Burns 2, Buhr, Grooms.

OLATHE NORTHWEST 56

WASHBURN RURAL 44

Washburn Rural (0-1): Ebert 3, B. White 12, J. White 9, Wingert 5, Downing 3, Hamilton 10, Hickel 2. Totals 15 11-17 44.

Olathe Northwest (1-0): Parks 4, Nicodemus 4, Kline 4, Holmgren 11, Vanderslice 10, Waters 15, Oppenheim 3, R. Pinkerton 2, J. Pinkerton 3. Totals 18 14-22 56.

Wash. Rural

11

12

14

7

44

Olathe NW

14

14

13

15

56

Three-point goals: Downing, Ebert, Hamilton; Holmgren 3, Nicodemus, Oppenheim, J. Pinkerton.

OTTAWA 87, PIPER 77

Ottawa (1-0): Bethea 12, Boeh 4, Kr. Johnson 7, Shaffer 2, McCullough 34, Carroll 25, Ko, Johnson 3. Totals 35 11-16 87.

Piper (1-0): Johnson 2, Covington 29, hall 7, Letcher 6, Goodpaster 6, Taylor 10, Hosuton 2, Rogers 6, Yoder 7, Greer 2. Totals 29 11-15 77.

Ottawa

16

15

35

21

87

Piper

15

20

14

28

77

Three-point goals: McCullough 5, Carroll ; Covington 3, Yoder 2, Rogers, Goodpaster, Hall.

PARK HILL 59, NORTH KANSAS CITY 53

Park Hill (1-0): Stewart 5, Graves 9, Majok 8, Smith 11, Zeil 2, Lee 4, Wilson 5, Bell 15, Engelbert 0. 20 16-21 59.

North Kansas City (2-1): Elful 14, Slack 8, Ding 10, Deng 7, Bol 6, Babikir 8, Rogers 0. 21 8-17 53.

Park Hill

14

12

16

17

59

North KC

13

10

12

18

53

Three-point goals: Bell, Smith, Stewart; Babikir 2, Elful.

PARK HILL SOUTH 67

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 53

William Chrisman (0-2): C. Jones 11, Moore 2, Cox 12, Martin 2, Ruch 1,D. Jones 2, Herl 2, Cooper 2, Mason 14, Carson 5. Totals 19 14-23

Park Hill South (1-0): Kline 13, Williams 15, Thompson 0, Owen 2, Robinson 15, Walker 2, Brougham 0, Turner 3, Perkins 11, C. Lee 6, CJ Lee 0. 22 19-31

Chrisman

9

17

13

14

53

PH South

19

14

18

16

67

Three-point goals: Mason; Kline 2, Robinson, Williams.

RUSKIN 60, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 51

Ruskin: Rock 2, Kitchen 2, Idika 4, Martin 12, Moore 10, Beard 20, Taylor 3, Hudson 2, Parker 0, Irby 5. Totals 21 15-21 60.

Raymore-Peculiar: McKinzy 14, Williams 6, Roberson 1, Jones 0, Greble 2, Shockley 17, McCullough 7, Scroggins 0, Bailey 4. Totals 15 20-31 51.

Ruskin

17

15

14

14

60

Ray.-Pec.

14

13

10

14

51

Three-point goals: Beard, Martin, Taylor; McKinzy.

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 58

SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 54

Shawnee Mission Northwest (1-0): Moore 3, Skeens 17, Ghilardi 8, Oleson 8, Kendall 12, Heinscu 1, Love 7. Totals 19 18-23 58.

Shawnee Mission West (0-1): Potter 15, Hood 24, Southern 6, Witters 4, Hylton 3, Clipston 1. Totals 14 23-34 54.

SM NW

8

21

9

20

58

SM West

6

20

11

17

54

Three-point goals: Skeens 3, Love; Hood 2, Hylton, Potter.

SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 47

BLUE VALLEY WEST 36

Blue Valley West (0-1): Jones 2, Goodale 8, Lucas 8, Lane 2, Chalupa 11, Gammon 3, Elfstrand 2. Totals 10 14-19 36.

Shawnee Mission South (1-0): Webster 10, Anei 8, Hickman 8, Soares 4, Carroll 9, Iba 5, Wissel 3. Totals 14 16-24 47.

BV West

6

9

10

11

36

SM South

7

11

15

14

47

Three-point goals: Chalupa 2; Hickman 2, Iba.

ST. PIUS X 62

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 40

Excelsior Springs (1-1): Chuning 10, Rimmer 5, Littrell 9, Seely 2, Allen 1, Whitmore 2, Soria 11. Totals 13 11-20 40.

St. Pius X (1-2): Hoambrecker 18, Witherow 9, Taylor 5, Strom 3, Ringel 4, McCoy 7, Conforti 6, Salinas 10. Totals 22 14-22 62.

Ex. Springs

7

8

19

6

40

St. Pius X

20

14

15

13

62

Three-point goals: Chuning 2, Soria; Hoambrecker 2, Witherow, Taylor.

WASHINGTON 79, DE SOTO 65

De Soto (0-1): Hansen 8, Montgomery 1, Bell 8, Wilcox 13, Kempf 7, Thurlow 2, Wilson 18, Noll 8. Totals 23 13-19 65.

Washington (1-0): Williams 17, Henderson 8, Batie 4, Campbell 21, Smith 25, Hoy 4. Totals 25 27-46 79.

Washington

14

23

17

25

79

De Soto

11

19

14

21

61

Three-point goals: Wilcox 3, Hansen, Bell, Kempf; Smith, Hoy.

Thursday’s summary

PEMBROKE HILL 89, SCHLAGLE 79

Pembroke Hill: Lewis 32, Allen 15, Cranshaw 0, Cobb 5, Winn 6, El-Scari 3, Ramza 3, Powell 25. Totals 37 9-19 89.

Schlagle: Frazier 0, Mitchell 24, Grant-Foster 18, Bass 4, Caldwell 0, Johnson 11, Gaw 12, Sanders 10. Totals 30 14-26 79.

Pembroke Hill

19

26

22

22

89

Schlagle

15

21

25

18

79

Three-point goals: Lewis 2, Allen, Cobb, El-Scari, Ramza; Grant-Foster 2, Mitchell 2, Sanders.

Girls basketball

Friday’s scores

De Soto 61, Washington 7

Jefferson County North 55, McLouth 22

Lawrence 56, Topeka 44

Lincoln Prep 73, East 10

Maranatha 34, Bishop Seabury 26

Olathe Northwest 54, Washburn Rural 52

Piper 92, Ottawa 20

SJ Benton 45, LS West 27

SM Northwest 54, SM West 32

Truman 67, Smithville 41

Wellington-Napoleon 39, Odessa 37

LS NORTH TOURNAMENT

LS North 58, William Chrisman 40

WINNETONKA TOURNAMENT

Center 40, Park Hill South 24

Park Hill 57, SJ Lafayette 56

Raymore-Peculiar 40, Grandview 38

Southeast 49, Lee’s Summit 42

Truman 76, Smithville 41

Friday’s summaries

CENTER 40, PARK HILL SOUTH 24

Center: Mosely 0, Pearson 2, McReynolds 5, Banister 4, Purnell 7, Muhmud 2, Phillips 0, Fisher 8, Lewis 12. Totals 18 3-8 40.

Park Hill South: Eischens 3, Guillory 0, Cunningham 10, Beuerlein 0, Gardner 0, Howe 0, Guillory 0, Westbrook 9, Matthews 2, Dinovo 0. Totals 8 4-7 24.

Center

8

10

12

10

40

PH South

11

6

7

0

24

Three-point goals: Purnell; Cunningham 2, Eischens, Westbrook.

DE SOTO 61, WASHINGTON 7

Washington (0-1): Sykes 1, Gibson 4, Doran 2. Totals 2 3-13 7.

De Soto (1-0): Grizzle 5, Beal 8, Jones 18, Montgomery 4, Wilson 2, Searls 3, Bream 4, Shupe 1, Johnson 9, Plake 7. Totals 22 11-18 61.

Washington

0

2

3

2

7

De Soto

27

17

11

6

61

Three-point goals: Beal 2, Jones 2, Johnson, Plake.

JEFFERSON COUNTY NORTH 55

McLOUTH 22

Jefferson County North (1-0): Schrick 5, Schneider 6, Fowler 2, Weishaar 10, Seichepine 5, Vaught 10, Jobvbins 17. Totals 25 2-9 55.

McLouth (1-0): Weissenbach 8, Patterson 4, Dailey 2, Barfield 4, Williams 4. Totals 9 3-14 22.

JC North

18

14

19

4

55

McLouth

6

2

10

4

22

Three-point goals: Weishaar 2, Schrick; Patterson.

LAWRENCE 56, TOPEKA 44

Topeka (0-1): Wright 7, Burris 6, Wheelr 3, Emanuel 8, Benning 2, Sales 1, Birch 17. Totals 16 8-13 44.

Lawrence (1-0): Stewart 6, Lemus 11, Drum 7, Ostronic 0, Williams 0, Harjo 3, Cosey 2, T. Thomas 10, Stafford 8, Ajekwu 9. Totals 19 14-23 56.

Topeka

19

4

10

11

44

Lawrence

12

15

14

15

56

Three-point goals: Burris 2, Wheeler, Wright; Lemus 2, Stewart, T. Thomas.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 58

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 40

Lee’s Summit North: Griffin 8, Ai. Johnson 13, Aa. Johnson 8, Stewart 2, Jennings 6, Means 2, Dickerson 2, Frazier 17. Totals 21 13-28 58.

William Chrisman: Adrial Bell 5, Jaggers 4, Lopez 3, Burns 12, Acevedo 5, Never 0, Erickson 2, Adrian Bell 8, David 1. Totals 13 6-18 40.

LS North

13

8

18

19

58

Chrisman

8

9

12

11

40

Three-point goals: W Frazier, Griffin, Jennings; Burns 3, Adrian Bell 2, Acevedo, Adrial Bell, Lopez,

MARANATHA ACADEMY 34

BISHOP SEABURY 26

Maranatha Academy (1-0): Crowder 5, Welch 4, Wilcox 3, Adcock 5, Eckhardt 6, Prowell 5, Friesen 6. Totals 17 0-0 34.

Bishop Seabury (0-1): Taylor-Puckett 12, Boos 14, Dennon 0, Eckert 0, Monroe 0. Totals 4 18-24 26.

Mara Acad.

21

2

7

4

34

Seabury

7

8

0

11

26

Three-point goals: None.

OLATHE NORTHWEST 54

WASHBURN RURAL 52

Washburn Rural (0-1): Sigmund 3, Ebert 0, Lucas 16, Houser 0, Bachelor 25, Michalski 3, Lutz 2, Bagshaw 2, Hamilton 1, Conklin 0. Totals 19 9-16 52.

Olathe Northwest (0-1): Heise 9, Reiber 2, Wilkins 0, Marks 8, Kappelmann 8, Boeh 8, Gueldner 14, Curry 5, Cass 0. Totals 18 14-23 54.

Wash. Rural

11

8

17

16

52

Olathe NW

15

8

17

14

54

Three-point goals: Lucas 3, Bachelor, Michalski; Gueldner 2, Heise, Marks.

PARK HILL 57

ST. JOSEPH LAFAYETTE 56

Park Hill: Hopkins 4, Walls 3, Noble 2, Winebrenner 2, Bryant 18, Berger 14, Shelby 2, Smith 12. Totals 24 6-15 57.

St. Joseph Lafayette: Book 9, Winn 3, Johnson 2, Byrd 4, Kneale 8, Ezzell 2, Byous 0, Dotson 28. Totals 18 14-18 56

Park Hill

10

10

22

15

57

SJ Lafa.

12

16

16

12

56

Three-point goals: Berger, Bryant, Walls; Book 2, Kneale, Winn.

PIPER 92, OTTAWA 20

Ottawa (0-1): White 5, Wray 2, Turner 4, Lane 1, Evans 2, Doby 2, Bruce 4. Totals 7 6-10 20.

Piper (1-0): Ford 15, Morrow 15, Banes 13, Leslie 12, Cobbins 9, Vigil 12, Thomas 13, Okoye 3. Totals 38 11-16 92.

Ottawa

6

12

2

0

20

Piper

27

28

28

9

92

Three-point goals: Vigil 4, Cobbins.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 40, GRANDVIEW 38

Raymore-Peculiar: Kruse 9, Pearl 1, Schubert 3, Houston 9, Martinez 10, Dosch 6, Thurston 2. Totals 11 15-26 40.

Grandview: Chambers 7, Rounds 5, Scott 5, Osborne 0, Partee 13, Moore 0, Byrd 2, Crusoe 6. Totals 16 5-13 38.

Ray.-Pec.

11

10

6

13

40

Grandview

11

8

10

9

38

Three-point goals: Houston 2, Kruse; Chambers.

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 54

SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 32

Shawnee Mission Northwest (1-0): Winter 3, Fornuell 0, Seibold 4, Nenink 6, Bodbi 0, Nogent 3, Rose 17, Black 5, Nachbar 8, Hanson 0, Peterson 8, McKay 0. 17 8-21 54.

Shawnee Mission West (0-1): Kennedy 8, Beason 3, K. Henrie 2, Berkley 0, A. Henrie 4, Biehl 6, Prin 4, Lee 2, Heines 3, Loe 0, Alexander 0. 13 3-12 32.

SM NW

15

9

15

15

54

SM West

11

4

7

10

32

Three-point goals: Rose 2, Nogent; Biehl 2, Beason.

SOUTHEAST 49, LEE’S SUMMIT 42

Southeast: Wilson 2, Garner 0, Wilson 2, Hemphill 6, Jefferson 2, Welch 6, Gunnels 20, Watson 0, Bables 11. Totals 19 8-14 49.

Lee’s Summit: Wilcox 0, Lindstrom 13, Castle 0, Johnson 0, Palmer 10, Bunch 4, Conn 5, May 5, Benton 5. Totals 16 9-20 42.

Southeast

14

7

12

16

49

Lee’s Summit

6

11

18

7

42

Three-point goals: Welch 2, Bables; Lindstrom.

ST. JOSEPH BENTON 45

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 27

St. Joseph Benton (2-0): Murphy 0, Moeck 12, Williams 12, Johnson 0, Henderson 6, Ruffcorn 8, Bates 0, Stillman 7. Totals 11 21-36 45.

Lee’s Summit West (1-2): Plummer 3, Kemp 7, Thompson 0, Brooks 0, Vertreese 5, Kelby 6, Lovelace 3, Cunningham 0, Calloway 0, Beeler 3. Totals 9 4-6 27.

SJ Benton

12

5

13

15

45

LS West

0

11

5

11

27

Three-point goals: Williams 2; Beeler, Kelby, Kemp, Plummer, Vertreese.

TRUMAN 67, SMITHVILLE 41

Truman: Davis 19, Braley 10, Byrd 12, Oswald 0, Gilpin 3, Collier 22, Simonds 1, Davis 0. Totals 26 5-12 67.

Smithville: Donnel 0, Luebbert 0, Andrews 8, Mosby 11, Langhus 0, Bultmann 0, Kadel 0, McKimens 7, Wohlford 2, Duncan 2, Moes 8, Ambroson 0, Grandgenett 3. Totals 11 7-12 41.

Truman

21

23

17

6

67

Smithville

9

8

16

8

41

Three-point goals: Davis 5, Byrd 4, Gilpin; Mosby 3, Andrews 2, Grandgenett

WELLINGTON-NAPOLEON 39

ODESSA 37

Wellington-Napoleon (2-0): Gray 7, Thornburg 1, Ryan 3, White 6, Niendick 2, Blystone 4, Page 8, Jenkins 8. Totals 15 8-12 39.

Odessa (0-1): C. Steinbeck 4, E. Steinbeck 0, Empson 16, Grubb 7, Morris 6, Begemann 2, King 2. Totals 14 3-6 37.

Well.-Nap.

12

9

14

4

39

Odessa

20

2

8

7

37

Three-point goals: Gray; Empson 4, Grubb, C. Steibeck.

Thursday’s summaries

MILL VALLEY 44

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 39, OT

Mill Valley (1-0): McClain 0, Victorine 9, Phillips 7, Harrison 5, Reeder 0, Bail 4, Kaufman 3, Byrd 11-2, Gerard 0. Totals 15 5-12 44.

Blue Valley Northwest (0-1): Barton 3, Knapp 2, Kaifes 11, Zars 13, Artis 8, Carlson 0, Hendrix 7. Totals 18 5-8 39.

Mill Valley

16

13

4

3

8

44

Blue Valley NW

11

10

10

5

3

39

Three-point goals: Byrd 2, Harrison, Victorine; Kaifes 2, Barton.

SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 58

SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 51

Shawnee Mission East (0-1): Frye 5, Englund 5, Haverty 25, Blubaugh 3, Barreca 0, Yowell 10, Adams 0, Mustoc 3, Hise 0. Totals 16 15-30 51.

Shawnee Mission South (1-0): Bunker 16, Anderson 0, Holmes 3, Shelton 10, Green 7, MacDonald 5, Gerber 0, McAvoy 12, Barker 5, Stidham 0. Totals 12 32-48 58.

SM East

8

5

8

30

51

SM South

12

9

14

23

58

Three-point goals: Haverty 3, Yowell; Bunker, McAvoy.

