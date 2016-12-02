High school results - December 2

High schools
Boys basketball
Friday’s scores
BV North 64, Olathe East 43
BV Northwest 79, Mill Valley 53
Liberty 57, Fort Osage 49
Liberty North 63, Rockhurst 48
Lincoln 64, East 41
Oak Grove 50, St. Paul’s 23
Oak Park 58, Rolla 44
Olathe NW 56, Washburn Rural 44
Ottawa 87, Piper 77
SM Northwest 58, SM West 54
SM South 47, BV West 36
St. Pius X 62, Excelsior Springs 40
Park Hill 59, North Kansas City 53
Ruskin 60, Raymore-Peculiar 51
Washington 79, De Soto 65
William Chrissman 53, Park Hill South 67
Friday’s summaries
BLUE VALLEY NORTH 64, OLATHE EAST 43
Blue Valley North (1-0): Raymond 1, Bullet 25-5, Turner 4, Emery 11, Hunter 3-1, Seabird 2, Shanahan 2, Orr 16. Totals 26 6-8 64.
Olathe East (0-1): Louis 3, Reynolds 7, B. Nelson 4, Mitchell-Johnson 4, Stuewe 7, Rainey 6, Goldberg 8, S. Nelson 4. Totals 14 11-20 43.
BV North
15
14
20
15
—
64
Olathe East
14
7
13
9
—
43
Three-point goals: Bullet 5, Hunter; Stuewe 2, Mitchell-Johnson, Reynolds.
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 79
MILL VALLEY 53
Mill Valley (0-1): Hinkle 0, Cooper 0, McCabe 3, Little 7, Montgomery 9, Kaifes 21, Nekola 0, McLemore 6, Flaming 7. Totals 18 8-19 53.
Blue Valley Northwest (1-0): AJ Pleasant 10, Morgan 16, Johnson 3, Clark 2, C. Braun 6, Pegues 4, P. Braun 9, Jackson 19, J. Pleasant 10. Totals 30 13-20 79.
Mill Valley
14
16
6
17
—
53
BV NW
18
12
23
25
—
79
Three-point goals: Kaifes 5, Montgomery 3, Little; C. Braun 2, Jackson 2, Johnson, Morgan.
LIBERTY 57, FORT OSAGE 49
Liberty (1-0): Blochlinger 0, McClellan 5, Steenspra 0, Lewis 17, Matson 5, Rawie 4, Jacobs 1, Adams 19, Tison 6. Totals 20 13-18 57
Fort Osage (0-1): Griswold 8, Skaggs 7, Dye 3, Baker 9, Smith 2, Wilson 6, Harvey 3, Lanaki 5, Larson 6. Totals 19 10-18 49.
Liberty
16
9
16
16
—
57
Ft. Osage
11
11
16
11
—
49
Three-point goals: Lewis 3, McClellan; Griswold.
LIBERTY NORTH 63, ROCKHURST 48
Liberty North (1-0): Fragola 21, Coleman 21, Hughes 2, Hanson 8, Perry 5, Cathy 6, Stavinou 0, Brown 0. Totals 23 8-12 63.
Rockhurst (1-1): Rhodes 8, Nelson 2, Louis 4, Teahan 14, Hughes 8, White 2, Bartek 2, Ridgnal 8, Thompson 0, Elder 0. Totals 19 8-8 48.
Lib. North
10
14
18
21
—
63
Ft. Osage
8
15
11
14
—
48
Three-point goals: Fragola 5, Coleman 3, Hanson; Teahan 2.
LINCOLN 64, EAST 41
Lincoln: Phillips 0, Riedes 13, Harris Jr. 4, Washington 6, Pauley 7, Fletcher 7, Dulley 22, Childress 2, Heard 0, Gillian 0, Edison 3, Nguyen 0, Williams 0, Murphy 0. 23 14-18 64.
East: Pryor 0, Williams 0, A. Brown 6, M. Brown 9, Hatcher 0, Murphy 4, Mayo 0, Hill 0, DeShazer 0, Marks 14, Oliver 8. 16 5-10 41.
Lincoln
13
17
13
21
—
64
East
6
7
16
12
—
41
Three-point goals: Dulley 3, Pauley; A. Brown 2.
OAK GROVE 50, ST. PAUL’S 23
St. Paul’s (1-2): Pitsch 2, Roepe 2, Bennett 9, Martens 2, Troth 0, Peuser 2, Surhrman 6, Nebel 0, Dillon 0, Strickland 0. 10 3-6 23.
Oak Grove (2-2): Delgado 2, Heckman 2, Cox 5, Wilson 2, Martin 0, Marsh 15, S. Heldenbrand 11, E. Heldenbrand 5, Weir 2, Dunham 6, Collier 0. 21 5-14 50.
St. Paul’s
6
4
6
7
—
23
Oak Grove
7
16
13
14
—
50
Three-point goals: Marsh 3.
OAK PARK 58, ROLLA 44
Oak Park (1-1): Goods 3, Evans 14, Shariff 2, Agbaji 30, Richardson 5, Becker 4, Lloyd 0, Nunez 0. 17 19-23 58.
Rolla (0-3): Grooms 3, B. Cunningham 2, Buhr 3, J. Pritchett 5, Burns 17, Janke 8, A. Cunningham 6. 19 2-3 44.
Oak Park
14
15
13
16
—
58
Rolla
8
17
9
10
—
44
Three-point goals: Agbaji 3, Evans 2; Burns 2, Buhr, Grooms.
OLATHE NORTHWEST 56
WASHBURN RURAL 44
Washburn Rural (0-1): Ebert 3, B. White 12, J. White 9, Wingert 5, Downing 3, Hamilton 10, Hickel 2. Totals 15 11-17 44.
Olathe Northwest (1-0): Parks 4, Nicodemus 4, Kline 4, Holmgren 11, Vanderslice 10, Waters 15, Oppenheim 3, R. Pinkerton 2, J. Pinkerton 3. Totals 18 14-22 56.
Wash. Rural
11
12
14
7
—
44
Olathe NW
14
14
13
15
—
56
Three-point goals: Downing, Ebert, Hamilton; Holmgren 3, Nicodemus, Oppenheim, J. Pinkerton.
OTTAWA 87, PIPER 77
Ottawa (1-0): Bethea 12, Boeh 4, Kr. Johnson 7, Shaffer 2, McCullough 34, Carroll 25, Ko, Johnson 3. Totals 35 11-16 87.
Piper (1-0): Johnson 2, Covington 29, hall 7, Letcher 6, Goodpaster 6, Taylor 10, Hosuton 2, Rogers 6, Yoder 7, Greer 2. Totals 29 11-15 77.
Ottawa
16
15
35
21
—
87
Piper
15
20
14
28
—
77
Three-point goals: McCullough 5, Carroll ; Covington 3, Yoder 2, Rogers, Goodpaster, Hall.
PARK HILL 59, NORTH KANSAS CITY 53
Park Hill (1-0): Stewart 5, Graves 9, Majok 8, Smith 11, Zeil 2, Lee 4, Wilson 5, Bell 15, Engelbert 0. 20 16-21 59.
North Kansas City (2-1): Elful 14, Slack 8, Ding 10, Deng 7, Bol 6, Babikir 8, Rogers 0. 21 8-17 53.
Park Hill
14
12
16
17
—
59
North KC
13
10
12
18
—
53
Three-point goals: Bell, Smith, Stewart; Babikir 2, Elful.
PARK HILL SOUTH 67
WILLIAM CHRISMAN 53
William Chrisman (0-2): C. Jones 11, Moore 2, Cox 12, Martin 2, Ruch 1,D. Jones 2, Herl 2, Cooper 2, Mason 14, Carson 5. Totals 19 14-23
Park Hill South (1-0): Kline 13, Williams 15, Thompson 0, Owen 2, Robinson 15, Walker 2, Brougham 0, Turner 3, Perkins 11, C. Lee 6, CJ Lee 0. 22 19-31
Chrisman
9
17
13
14
—
53
PH South
19
14
18
16
—
67
Three-point goals: Mason; Kline 2, Robinson, Williams.
RUSKIN 60, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 51
Ruskin: Rock 2, Kitchen 2, Idika 4, Martin 12, Moore 10, Beard 20, Taylor 3, Hudson 2, Parker 0, Irby 5. Totals 21 15-21 60.
Raymore-Peculiar: McKinzy 14, Williams 6, Roberson 1, Jones 0, Greble 2, Shockley 17, McCullough 7, Scroggins 0, Bailey 4. Totals 15 20-31 51.
Ruskin
17
15
14
14
—
60
Ray.-Pec.
14
13
10
14
—
51
Three-point goals: Beard, Martin, Taylor; McKinzy.
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 58
SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 54
Shawnee Mission Northwest (1-0): Moore 3, Skeens 17, Ghilardi 8, Oleson 8, Kendall 12, Heinscu 1, Love 7. Totals 19 18-23 58.
Shawnee Mission West (0-1): Potter 15, Hood 24, Southern 6, Witters 4, Hylton 3, Clipston 1. Totals 14 23-34 54.
SM NW
8
21
9
20
—
58
SM West
6
20
11
17
—
54
Three-point goals: Skeens 3, Love; Hood 2, Hylton, Potter.
SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 47
BLUE VALLEY WEST 36
Blue Valley West (0-1): Jones 2, Goodale 8, Lucas 8, Lane 2, Chalupa 11, Gammon 3, Elfstrand 2. Totals 10 14-19 36.
Shawnee Mission South (1-0): Webster 10, Anei 8, Hickman 8, Soares 4, Carroll 9, Iba 5, Wissel 3. Totals 14 16-24 47.
BV West
6
9
10
11
—
36
SM South
7
11
15
14
—
47
Three-point goals: Chalupa 2; Hickman 2, Iba.
ST. PIUS X 62
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 40
Excelsior Springs (1-1): Chuning 10, Rimmer 5, Littrell 9, Seely 2, Allen 1, Whitmore 2, Soria 11. Totals 13 11-20 40.
St. Pius X (1-2): Hoambrecker 18, Witherow 9, Taylor 5, Strom 3, Ringel 4, McCoy 7, Conforti 6, Salinas 10. Totals 22 14-22 62.
Ex. Springs
7
8
19
6
—
40
St. Pius X
20
14
15
13
—
62
Three-point goals: Chuning 2, Soria; Hoambrecker 2, Witherow, Taylor.
WASHINGTON 79, DE SOTO 65
De Soto (0-1): Hansen 8, Montgomery 1, Bell 8, Wilcox 13, Kempf 7, Thurlow 2, Wilson 18, Noll 8. Totals 23 13-19 65.
Washington (1-0): Williams 17, Henderson 8, Batie 4, Campbell 21, Smith 25, Hoy 4. Totals 25 27-46 79.
Washington
14
23
17
25
—
79
De Soto
11
19
14
21
—
61
Three-point goals: Wilcox 3, Hansen, Bell, Kempf; Smith, Hoy.
Thursday’s summary
PEMBROKE HILL 89, SCHLAGLE 79
Pembroke Hill: Lewis 32, Allen 15, Cranshaw 0, Cobb 5, Winn 6, El-Scari 3, Ramza 3, Powell 25. Totals 37 9-19 89.
Schlagle: Frazier 0, Mitchell 24, Grant-Foster 18, Bass 4, Caldwell 0, Johnson 11, Gaw 12, Sanders 10. Totals 30 14-26 79.
Pembroke Hill
19
26
22
22
—
89
Schlagle
15
21
25
18
—
79
Three-point goals: Lewis 2, Allen, Cobb, El-Scari, Ramza; Grant-Foster 2, Mitchell 2, Sanders.
Girls basketball
Friday’s scores
De Soto 61, Washington 7
Jefferson County North 55, McLouth 22
Lawrence 56, Topeka 44
Lincoln Prep 73, East 10
Maranatha 34, Bishop Seabury 26
Olathe Northwest 54, Washburn Rural 52
Piper 92, Ottawa 20
SJ Benton 45, LS West 27
SM Northwest 54, SM West 32
Truman 67, Smithville 41
Wellington-Napoleon 39, Odessa 37
LS NORTH TOURNAMENT
LS North 58, William Chrisman 40
WINNETONKA TOURNAMENT
Center 40, Park Hill South 24
Park Hill 57, SJ Lafayette 56
Raymore-Peculiar 40, Grandview 38
Southeast 49, Lee’s Summit 42
Truman 76, Smithville 41
Friday’s summaries
CENTER 40, PARK HILL SOUTH 24
Center: Mosely 0, Pearson 2, McReynolds 5, Banister 4, Purnell 7, Muhmud 2, Phillips 0, Fisher 8, Lewis 12. Totals 18 3-8 40.
Park Hill South: Eischens 3, Guillory 0, Cunningham 10, Beuerlein 0, Gardner 0, Howe 0, Guillory 0, Westbrook 9, Matthews 2, Dinovo 0. Totals 8 4-7 24.
Center
8
10
12
10
—
40
PH South
11
6
7
0
—
24
Three-point goals: Purnell; Cunningham 2, Eischens, Westbrook.
DE SOTO 61, WASHINGTON 7
Washington (0-1): Sykes 1, Gibson 4, Doran 2. Totals 2 3-13 7.
De Soto (1-0): Grizzle 5, Beal 8, Jones 18, Montgomery 4, Wilson 2, Searls 3, Bream 4, Shupe 1, Johnson 9, Plake 7. Totals 22 11-18 61.
Washington
0
2
3
2
—
7
De Soto
27
17
11
6
—
61
Three-point goals: Beal 2, Jones 2, Johnson, Plake.
JEFFERSON COUNTY NORTH 55
McLOUTH 22
Jefferson County North (1-0): Schrick 5, Schneider 6, Fowler 2, Weishaar 10, Seichepine 5, Vaught 10, Jobvbins 17. Totals 25 2-9 55.
McLouth (1-0): Weissenbach 8, Patterson 4, Dailey 2, Barfield 4, Williams 4. Totals 9 3-14 22.
JC North
18
14
19
4
—
55
McLouth
6
2
10
4
—
22
Three-point goals: Weishaar 2, Schrick; Patterson.
LAWRENCE 56, TOPEKA 44
Topeka (0-1): Wright 7, Burris 6, Wheelr 3, Emanuel 8, Benning 2, Sales 1, Birch 17. Totals 16 8-13 44.
Lawrence (1-0): Stewart 6, Lemus 11, Drum 7, Ostronic 0, Williams 0, Harjo 3, Cosey 2, T. Thomas 10, Stafford 8, Ajekwu 9. Totals 19 14-23 56.
Topeka
19
4
10
11
—
44
Lawrence
12
15
14
15
—
56
Three-point goals: Burris 2, Wheeler, Wright; Lemus 2, Stewart, T. Thomas.
LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 58
WILLIAM CHRISMAN 40
Lee’s Summit North: Griffin 8, Ai. Johnson 13, Aa. Johnson 8, Stewart 2, Jennings 6, Means 2, Dickerson 2, Frazier 17. Totals 21 13-28 58.
William Chrisman: Adrial Bell 5, Jaggers 4, Lopez 3, Burns 12, Acevedo 5, Never 0, Erickson 2, Adrian Bell 8, David 1. Totals 13 6-18 40.
LS North
13
8
18
19
—
58
Chrisman
8
9
12
11
—
40
Three-point goals: W Frazier, Griffin, Jennings; Burns 3, Adrian Bell 2, Acevedo, Adrial Bell, Lopez,
MARANATHA ACADEMY 34
BISHOP SEABURY 26
Maranatha Academy (1-0): Crowder 5, Welch 4, Wilcox 3, Adcock 5, Eckhardt 6, Prowell 5, Friesen 6. Totals 17 0-0 34.
Bishop Seabury (0-1): Taylor-Puckett 12, Boos 14, Dennon 0, Eckert 0, Monroe 0. Totals 4 18-24 26.
Mara Acad.
21
2
7
4
—
34
Seabury
7
8
0
11
—
26
Three-point goals: None.
OLATHE NORTHWEST 54
WASHBURN RURAL 52
Washburn Rural (0-1): Sigmund 3, Ebert 0, Lucas 16, Houser 0, Bachelor 25, Michalski 3, Lutz 2, Bagshaw 2, Hamilton 1, Conklin 0. Totals 19 9-16 52.
Olathe Northwest (0-1): Heise 9, Reiber 2, Wilkins 0, Marks 8, Kappelmann 8, Boeh 8, Gueldner 14, Curry 5, Cass 0. Totals 18 14-23 54.
Wash. Rural
11
8
17
16
—
52
Olathe NW
15
8
17
14
—
54
Three-point goals: Lucas 3, Bachelor, Michalski; Gueldner 2, Heise, Marks.
PARK HILL 57
ST. JOSEPH LAFAYETTE 56
Park Hill: Hopkins 4, Walls 3, Noble 2, Winebrenner 2, Bryant 18, Berger 14, Shelby 2, Smith 12. Totals 24 6-15 57.
St. Joseph Lafayette: Book 9, Winn 3, Johnson 2, Byrd 4, Kneale 8, Ezzell 2, Byous 0, Dotson 28. Totals 18 14-18 56
Park Hill
10
10
22
15
—
57
SJ Lafa.
12
16
16
12
—
56
Three-point goals: Berger, Bryant, Walls; Book 2, Kneale, Winn.
PIPER 92, OTTAWA 20
Ottawa (0-1): White 5, Wray 2, Turner 4, Lane 1, Evans 2, Doby 2, Bruce 4. Totals 7 6-10 20.
Piper (1-0): Ford 15, Morrow 15, Banes 13, Leslie 12, Cobbins 9, Vigil 12, Thomas 13, Okoye 3. Totals 38 11-16 92.
Ottawa
6
12
2
0
—
20
Piper
27
28
28
9
—
92
Three-point goals: Vigil 4, Cobbins.
RAYMORE-PECULIAR 40, GRANDVIEW 38
Raymore-Peculiar: Kruse 9, Pearl 1, Schubert 3, Houston 9, Martinez 10, Dosch 6, Thurston 2. Totals 11 15-26 40.
Grandview: Chambers 7, Rounds 5, Scott 5, Osborne 0, Partee 13, Moore 0, Byrd 2, Crusoe 6. Totals 16 5-13 38.
Ray.-Pec.
11
10
6
13
—
40
Grandview
11
8
10
9
—
38
Three-point goals: Houston 2, Kruse; Chambers.
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 54
SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 32
Shawnee Mission Northwest (1-0): Winter 3, Fornuell 0, Seibold 4, Nenink 6, Bodbi 0, Nogent 3, Rose 17, Black 5, Nachbar 8, Hanson 0, Peterson 8, McKay 0. 17 8-21 54.
Shawnee Mission West (0-1): Kennedy 8, Beason 3, K. Henrie 2, Berkley 0, A. Henrie 4, Biehl 6, Prin 4, Lee 2, Heines 3, Loe 0, Alexander 0. 13 3-12 32.
SM NW
15
9
15
15
—
54
SM West
11
4
7
10
—
32
Three-point goals: Rose 2, Nogent; Biehl 2, Beason.
SOUTHEAST 49, LEE’S SUMMIT 42
Southeast: Wilson 2, Garner 0, Wilson 2, Hemphill 6, Jefferson 2, Welch 6, Gunnels 20, Watson 0, Bables 11. Totals 19 8-14 49.
Lee’s Summit: Wilcox 0, Lindstrom 13, Castle 0, Johnson 0, Palmer 10, Bunch 4, Conn 5, May 5, Benton 5. Totals 16 9-20 42.
Southeast
14
7
12
16
—
49
Lee’s Summit
6
11
18
7
—
42
Three-point goals: Welch 2, Bables; Lindstrom.
ST. JOSEPH BENTON 45
LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 27
St. Joseph Benton (2-0): Murphy 0, Moeck 12, Williams 12, Johnson 0, Henderson 6, Ruffcorn 8, Bates 0, Stillman 7. Totals 11 21-36 45.
Lee’s Summit West (1-2): Plummer 3, Kemp 7, Thompson 0, Brooks 0, Vertreese 5, Kelby 6, Lovelace 3, Cunningham 0, Calloway 0, Beeler 3. Totals 9 4-6 27.
SJ Benton
12
5
13
15
—
45
LS West
0
11
5
11
—
27
Three-point goals: Williams 2; Beeler, Kelby, Kemp, Plummer, Vertreese.
TRUMAN 67, SMITHVILLE 41
Truman: Davis 19, Braley 10, Byrd 12, Oswald 0, Gilpin 3, Collier 22, Simonds 1, Davis 0. Totals 26 5-12 67.
Smithville: Donnel 0, Luebbert 0, Andrews 8, Mosby 11, Langhus 0, Bultmann 0, Kadel 0, McKimens 7, Wohlford 2, Duncan 2, Moes 8, Ambroson 0, Grandgenett 3. Totals 11 7-12 41.
Truman
21
23
17
6
—
67
Smithville
9
8
16
8
—
41
Three-point goals: Davis 5, Byrd 4, Gilpin; Mosby 3, Andrews 2, Grandgenett
WELLINGTON-NAPOLEON 39
ODESSA 37
Wellington-Napoleon (2-0): Gray 7, Thornburg 1, Ryan 3, White 6, Niendick 2, Blystone 4, Page 8, Jenkins 8. Totals 15 8-12 39.
Odessa (0-1): C. Steinbeck 4, E. Steinbeck 0, Empson 16, Grubb 7, Morris 6, Begemann 2, King 2. Totals 14 3-6 37.
Well.-Nap.
12
9
14
4
—
39
Odessa
20
2
8
7
—
37
Three-point goals: Gray; Empson 4, Grubb, C. Steibeck.
Thursday’s summaries
MILL VALLEY 44
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 39, OT
Mill Valley (1-0): McClain 0, Victorine 9, Phillips 7, Harrison 5, Reeder 0, Bail 4, Kaufman 3, Byrd 11-2, Gerard 0. Totals 15 5-12 44.
Blue Valley Northwest (0-1): Barton 3, Knapp 2, Kaifes 11, Zars 13, Artis 8, Carlson 0, Hendrix 7. Totals 18 5-8 39.
Mill Valley
16
13
4
3
8
—
44
Blue Valley NW
11
10
10
5
3
—
39
Three-point goals: Byrd 2, Harrison, Victorine; Kaifes 2, Barton.
SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 58
SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 51
Shawnee Mission East (0-1): Frye 5, Englund 5, Haverty 25, Blubaugh 3, Barreca 0, Yowell 10, Adams 0, Mustoc 3, Hise 0. Totals 16 15-30 51.
Shawnee Mission South (1-0): Bunker 16, Anderson 0, Holmes 3, Shelton 10, Green 7, MacDonald 5, Gerber 0, McAvoy 12, Barker 5, Stidham 0. Totals 12 32-48 58.
SM East
8
5
8
30
—
51
SM South
12
9
14
23
—
58
Three-point goals: Haverty 3, Yowell; Bunker, McAvoy.
