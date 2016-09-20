High School Sports

September 20, 2016 4:25 PM

Kansas Football Coaches Association high school state rankings

The Kansas City Star

Here are the Kansas high school football state rankings after Week 3, as released by the Kansas Football Coaches Association.

CLASS 6A

1. Derby

2. Shawnee Mission East

3. Blue Valley

4. Junction City

5. Garden City

CLASS 5A

1. Mill Valley

2. Wichita Heights

3. Great Bend

4. St. Thomas Aquinas

5. Bishop Carroll

CLASS 4A D1

1. Bishop Miege

2. Andale

3. Maize South

4. Louisburg

5. Buhler

CLASS 4A D2

1. Holcomb

2. Frontenac

3. Columbus

4. Pratt

5. Wichita Collegiate

CLASS 3A

1. Rossville

2. Silver Lake

3. Hoisington

4. Halstead

5. Nemaha Central

CLASS 2A

1. Troy

2. Meade

3. Plainville

4. Lyndon

5. Washington County

