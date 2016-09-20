Kansas Football Coaches Association high school state rankings

Here are the Kansas high school football state rankings after Week 3, as released by the Kansas Football Coaches Association.
CLASS 6A
1. Derby
2. Shawnee Mission East
3. Blue Valley
4. Junction City
5. Garden City
CLASS 5A
1. Mill Valley
2. Wichita Heights
3. Great Bend
4. St. Thomas Aquinas
5. Bishop Carroll
CLASS 4A D1
1. Bishop Miege
2. Andale
3. Maize South
4. Louisburg
5. Buhler
CLASS 4A D2
1. Holcomb
2. Frontenac
3. Columbus
4. Pratt
5. Wichita Collegiate
CLASS 3A
1. Rossville
2. Silver Lake
3. Hoisington
4. Halstead
5. Nemaha Central
CLASS 2A
1. Troy
2. Meade
3. Plainville
4. Lyndon
5. Washington County
