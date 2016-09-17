Watch this pick six and 7 other KC-area touchdowns (Sept. 16)

Check out this week's edition of The Star's Friday Night Touchdowns video highlights, featuring eight thrilling plays from KC-area games.
Tom Ibarra The Kansas City Star

Kansas high school football teams tackle first practices

Monday was the first day high school fall sports teams in Kansas could practice and Class 5A football defending state champion Mill Valley was among the teams hitting the field. Coach Joel Applebee has just six returning starters from last year's title team, but he has 23 seniors on his roster who want to duplicate last year's success.

A look back at a high school basketball classic: Central vs. Raytown in 1995

On March 4, 1995, Central and Raytown clashed in a Missouri Class 4A state quarterfinal game at a sold-out Municipal Auditorium. It was a game that all of Kansas City wanted to see. At stake was a trip to the state tournament. Central’s Derek Hood hit a clutch three-pointer with seconds left in regulation that tied the game at 64. It set the stage for Central’s dramatic 80-73 double overtime victory against the previously unbeaten Blue Jays. Video by Allison Long, along@kcstar.com. (Game footage provided by: Time Warner Cable SportsChannel)

