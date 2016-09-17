Watch this pick six and 7 other KC-area touchdowns (Sept. 16)

On March 4, 1995, Central and Raytown clashed in a Missouri Class 4A state quarterfinal game at a sold-out Municipal Auditorium. It was a game that all of Kansas City wanted to see. At stake was a trip to the state tournament. Central’s Derek Hood hit a clutch three-pointer with seconds left in regulation that tied the game at 64. It set the stage for Central’s dramatic 80-73 double overtime victory against the previously unbeaten Blue Jays. Video by Allison Long, along@kcstar.com. (Game footage provided by: Time Warner Cable SportsChannel)