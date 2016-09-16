Bishop Miege rolls past St. Thomas Aquinas

St. Thomas Aquinas’ methodical scoring drive to start the game at rival Bishop Miege’s home stadium simply woke the Stags up.
Miege struck in lightning fashion for three touchdowns in the first quarter and that powered the Stags to a 48-21 victory Friday evening.
The win lifted Miege to 2-1, while Aquinas dropped to 2-1.
The Saints looked good early, marching 80 yards and scoring on a 1-yard run by junior Drew Hicks that gave Aquinas a 7-0 lead with 6 minutes, 54 seconds left in the first quarter.
“That is a tough offense to play; we know they get drives like that,” said Bishop Miege coach Jon Holmes. “Our kids battled back and didn’t get shook, and our defense rebounded well and played a great game the rest of the way.”
Miege only needed 44 seconds for its answer. Freshman running back Brison Cobbins burst free for a 57-yard touchdown run.
“He was a little nervous to start the game, but he got loosened up after his big run early in the game,” Holmes said of Cobbins.
After a fumble by Aquinas, the Stags struck again with a 10-yard touchdown pass from junior Carter Putz to senior tight end Joseph Gleason. The Stags missed the extra point but had a 13-7 lead.
Less than a minute later, Gleason scored again, recovering a fumble and diving into the end zone to give Miege a 20-7 lead late in the first quarter.
“Our defense came out slow, and then we picked it up and our offense carried us and it turned out great,” Gleason said.
In the second quarter, Miege scored twice more in spectacular fashion. The first touchdown was an 80-yard bolt up the middle by sophomore TaVon Tusa. The second touchdown came late in the second quarter. Cobbins worked his magic on a screen pass from Putz. Cobbins broke a tackle, reversed field and scampered into the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown play.
The Stags went into halftime with a 34-14 lead.
An example of the Stags’ quick-strike ability came again in the fourth quarter. After Aquinas scored on 3-yard run by quarterback Will Swanson, Bishop Miege senior Jafar Armstrong returned the kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown.
